Charter Communications's office in Newtown, Conn. Photograph by Yvonne Hemsey — Getty Images
cable

New York Sues Charter Over Internet Speeds

Reuters
3:03 PM UTC

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman filed a lawsuit on Wednesday that accuses Charter Communications' Spectrum cable unit of short-changing customers on Internet speeds.

The lawsuit, filed in State Supreme Court in Manhattan, accuses Spectrum of systematically defrauding and misleading Internet service subscribers by promising service it knew it could not deliver.

Online content that Spectrum could not deliver to customers included Netflix, Facebook and gaming platforms, according to the lawsuit. Schneiderman launched a probe into the matter in October.

Charter (chtr) bought Time Warner Cable last year and rebranded the company as Spectrum.

Charter said in a statement that it was disappointed that the Schneiderman filed the lawsuit regarding Time Warner Cable's broadband speed advertisements that occurred prior to the merger.

"Charter has already made substantial investments in the interest of upgrading the Time Warner Cable systems and delivering the best possible experience to customers," the company said.

