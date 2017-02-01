Digital CamerasQueen Elizabeth Prize Awarded to Inventors Who Revolutionized Digital Imaging
Unboxing Apple Inc. iPhone 6s
PointCloudH&R Block Is Enlisting IBM’s Watson To Help With Your Taxes
H&R Block and IBM Watson tax screen
FacebookFacebook’s Growth Appears to Be Unstoppable, at Least for Now
Key Speakers At The APEC 2016 Conference
AppleIs Apple Really Getting Into the Original Content Business?
Tim Cook, James Corden and Pharrell comedy bit during an Apple media event in San Francisco
Murdered NYC Bodega Owner Remembered At Funeral
A bodega grocery store in New York.  Photo by Spencer Platt — Getty Images
Retail

New York City’s Bodegas Will Close to Protest President Trump’s Immigration Ban

Madeline Farber
Feb 01, 2017

Bodegas across New York City plan to shut down for most of Thursday to protest President Donald Trump's executive order that bars immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States for 90 days, bars Syrian refugees indefinitely, and denies entry for other refugees for at least 120 days.

The bodega trade is largely dominated by Yemeni-Americans in New York City, BuzzFeed reports — and Yemen is one of the countries that's on President Trump's immigration ban list. Owners plan to close their doors from 12-8 p.m. on Thursday. More than 1,000 Yemeni-American grocery store owners across the city's five boroughs are slated to participate in the strike, according to BuzzFeed.

"This shutdown of grocery stores and bodegas will be a public show of the vital role these grocers and their families play in New York’s economic and social fabric and, during this period, grocery store owners will spend time with their families and loved ones to support each other; many of these families have been directly affected by the Ban," the protest organizers wrote on Facebook.

The protesters will also hold a rally and public call to prayer Thursday, "where some merchants will share the impact the Ban has had on them and their loved ones," the post reads.

The news of the bodega shutdown comes after New York Taxi Workers Alliance stopped trips at New York's John F. Kennedy airport Saturday, in solidarity with the protesters who were opposing Trump's ban there.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE