Hillary ClintonHillary Clinton Is Giving This Year’s Commencement Speech at Wellesley College
Hillary Clinton Campaigns In Salinas, California
IPODon’t Be Fooled By Snapchat Owner’s IPO
Snapchat Raising Money That Could Value Company At Up To $19 Billion
Most Powerful WomenThe One Thing That Works Better Than Mentors for Career Support
InstagramIt Looks Like Instagram Is Adding a Powerful New Feature
Instagram
Democratic Candidate For President Hillary Clinton Campaigns In Vegas Area
The not-yet-titled book is due out in the fall. Isaac Brekken—Getty Images
Most Powerful Women

VOTE: What Should Hillary Clinton Call Her New Memoir About the 2016 Election?

Fortune Editors
10:07 PM UTC

Hillary Clinton is writing another book—and it needs a name.

On Wednesday, Simon & Schuster announced that Hillary Clinton is writing another memoir. The project was described as "a new book of personal essays" inspired by "the hundreds of quotations [Clinton] has been collecting for decades." Clinton will use the quotes to tell stories from her life "up to and including her experiences in the 2016 presidential campaign."

The new tome has yet to be named, and Fortune has a few suggestions. Vote on your favorites below!

Subscribe to the Broadsheet, Fortune’s daily newsletter on the world’s most powerful women.

“These are the words I live by,” Clinton said in a statement about the book. “These quotes have helped me celebrate the good times, laugh at the absurd times, persevere during the hard times and deepen my appreciation of all life has to offer. I hope by sharing these words and my thoughts about them, the essays will be meaningful for readers.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE