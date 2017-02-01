The not-yet-titled book is due out in the fall.

The not-yet-titled book is due out in the fall. Isaac Brekken—Getty Images

VOTE: What Should Hillary Clinton Call Her New Memoir About the 2016 Election?

Hillary Clinton is writing another book—and it needs a name.

On Wednesday, Simon & Schuster announced that Hillary Clinton is writing another memoir . The project was described as "a new book of personal essays" inspired by "the hundreds of quotations [Clinton] has been collecting for decades." Clinton will use the quotes to tell stories from her life "up to and including her experiences in the 2016 presidential campaign."

The new tome has yet to be named, and Fortune has a few suggestions. Vote on your favorites below!

Subscribe to the Broadsheet , Fortune’s daily newsletter on the world’s most powerful women.

“These are the words I live by,” Clinton said in a statement about the book. “These quotes have helped me celebrate the good times, laugh at the absurd times, persevere during the hard times and deepen my appreciation of all life has to offer. I hope by sharing these words and my thoughts about them, the essays will be meaningful for readers.”