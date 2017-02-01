US President Donald Trump signs an executive order with small business leaders in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC on January 30, 2017.

US President Donald Trump signs an executive order with small business leaders in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC on January 30, 2017. NICHOLAS KAMM—AFP/Getty Images

Harley-Davidson has reportedly cancelled a previously scheduled visit from President Donald Trump because the company felt uneasy about protests planned against the recently signed executive order on immigration .

CNN , citing an unnamed White House official, reports that Trump had been slated to visit a Milwaukee Harley-Davidson factory on Thursday, where he would sign executive orders related to U.S. manufacturing. But the visit had not been officially announced, and Harley-Davidson denied such a visit had ever been planned. The company told the news outlet that they "don't have, nor did we have, a scheduled visit from the President this week at any of our facilities."

Regardless, the Milwaukee Coalition Against Trump had posted an event on Facebook as early as Monday calling for a protest in front of the Harley-Davidson factory on Thursday. Roughly 1,300 people said on Facebook that they would attend.

"Today, Milwaukee let the world know that Trump is not welcome here," the coalition posted on Facebook late Tuesday, after CNN reported that the appearance had been canceled.

Harley-Davidson and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.