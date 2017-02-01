women in the workplaceMany Companies Are Failing Their Senior-Level Women, Study Finds
Rencap Offices (Renaissance Capital), Krasnopresnenskaya Nab, MoscowRussia Architect: Swanke Hayden Connell 2009 Rencap Offices Moscow, People Using Meeting Room
Market IntelligenceWhy You Should Have Bought Apple Yesterday
Apple Fans Await iPhone 7
Market IntelligenceWhy Shares of Chipmaker AMD Jumped Another 16%
IBMIBM’s Supercomputer Is Bringing AI-Fueled Cancer Care to Everyday Americans
IBM Watson Health In Cambridge, MA
File photo of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg holding a propeller pod of the solar-powered Aquila drone during the Facebook F8 conference in San Francisco, California
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg holds a propeller pod of the solar-powered Aquila drone on stage during a keynote at the Facebook F8 conference in San Francisco, California April 12, 2016.  Stephen Lam—Reuters
Businessperson of the Year

Facebook Grew by the Near Equivalent of Twitter’s User Base in 1 Year

Reuters
9:20 PM UTC

Facebook's quarterly revenue surged 50.8% as the world's largest social network continues to benefit from its aggressive push into mobiles and video.

Mobile ad revenue accounted for 84% of company's total advertising revenue of $8.63 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with 80% a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected total ad revenue of $8.31 billion, according to research firm FactSet StreetAccount.

The strong results allay some concerns after the company warned in November that ad growth would likely slow "meaningfully" due to limits on "ad load"—the total number of ads Facebook can show to each user.

Facebook is expected to generate about $29.71 billion in mobile ad revenue in 2017, according to research firm eMarketer, up about 35.2 percent from 2016.

Net income attributable to Facebook (fb) shareholders rose to $3.56 billion, or $1.21 per share, from $1.56 billion, or 54 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $8.81 billion from $5.84 billion.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE