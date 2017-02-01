Poll: Any Voter Fraud Would Have Benefited Trump More Than Clinton

President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan.20, 2017 in Washington, D.C.

President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan.20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Alex Wong—Getty Images

President Donald Trump has been vocal about the claim that illegal ballots were cast in the presidential election, most recently tweeting that he would launch “a major investigation into voter fraud.” Trump lost the popular vote to Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton by 2.87 million votes.

Although 44% of voters say they don't believe Trump's claim that 3 to 5 million votes were cast illegally in the 2016 election, a total of 25% do, according to a Morning Consult/Politico poll .

Here’s where it gets interesting: the poll found that 35% of voters say Trump was the presidential candidate most likely to benefit from voter fraud. Thirty percent believe it was Clinton who was helped by fraudulent activity during the presidential race.

Last week, Trump called for a major investigation into voter fraud and tweeted in support of Gregg Phillips, founder of a voter fraud app called VoteStand. Phillips claims to have figured out that 3 million votes during the election were cast by “non-citizens.” Ironically, Phillips was later found to be registered in multiple states himself -- a finding he said he is unaware of, but points to “how broken the system is.”

In his first week in office, Trump has taken a number of actions such as revoking federal funding for so-called sanctuary cities and beginning immediate construction of a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico. More voters approve than disapprove of the executive orders he has signed so far. (Note: this poll was conducted before Trump’s immigration travel ban.)