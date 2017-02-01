Is Apple Really Getting Into the Original Content Business?

Should Apple ( aapl ) get into the business of creating original content?

In this week’s Tech Debate, Fortune editor Anne VanderMey and writer Robert Hackett debate Apple's content plans, as announced by CEO Tim Cook in Tuesday's earnings call.

A major acquisition of content creation companies like CBS , Netflix ( nflx ) , or Disney ( dis ) is one of the expectations, VanderMey explains. Apple is looking to double its revenue from $24 billion to $48 billion by pushing iTunes and original content strategies.

Hackett, however, describes Apple’s plan as a radical departure for the hardware company. Disney is worth $170 billion and the last big acquisition Apple made, for Beatz, was for only $3 billion. Moreover, Apple is locked up overseas, although the Trump administration’s new tax code may change the situation.

Check out the video above for the full discussion.