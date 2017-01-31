GuinnessGuinness Is Bringing Brewing Back To U.S. After 63-Year Drought
Global ForumInsider Trading on the Dark Web on the Rise
boy scouts of americaBoy Scouts of America Announces It Will Accept Transgender Members
2015 San Francisco Gay Pride Festival
Market IntelligenceSamsung Smartphone Sales Plummeted Worldwide Due to Galaxy Note 7
Consumer Product Safety Commission Announces Recall Of Samsung's New Galaxy Note 7
Newest Innovations In Consumer Technology On Display At 2015 International CES
A Mercedes-Benz F 015 autonomous driving automobile displayed at the 2015 International CES on Jan. 5, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  David Becker/Getty Images
Market Intelligence

Uber Plans to Add Self-Driving Mercedes-Benz Cars to Its Fleet

Reuters
4:29 PM UTC

Uber Technologies has signed another deal with a major automaker as the popular ride service accelerates efforts to build out one of the world's first fleets of autonomous vehicles.

Uber on Tuesday announced a partnership with Germany's Daimler AG (ddaif), maker of the luxury Mercedes-Benz cars and trucks. In the coming years, Daimler plans to incorporate its own self-driving Mercedes-Benz into Uber's growing fleet of self-driving cars.

Uber did not offer a specific timeline. Daimler is the first auto company to join Uber as it opens up its platform for manufacturers to introduce their own self-driving cars.

Relationships with automakers are imperative to the San Francisco company's self-driving car efforts. Although the ride-hailing service is pouring resources into developing autonomous technology—a key component of its business strategy to rely less on human drivers—it is not equipped to build the cars itself.

"Auto manufacturers like Daimler are crucial to our strategy because Uber has no experience making cars—and in fact, making cars is really hard," Uber Chief Executive Travis Kalanick said in a blog post.

Such alliances are increasingly common between automakers and startups, as more traditional vehicle manufacturers perceive Silicon Valley firms as threats to their industry.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Uber has self-driving car pilots available to riders in Pennsylvania and Arizona. The newest cars in those fleets are Volvos, the result of a $300 million deal between the two companies to develop autonomous cars together. The Volvos are equipped with self-driving technology created by Uber.

However, unlike the Volvo deal, Uber will not own or manage the Daimler cars, and it will not be involved in the research and development of the self-driving technology for those cars.

Rather, it is opening up its fleet to include Mercedes-Benz cars.

An Uber spokesman declined to comment on financial terms of the agreement.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE