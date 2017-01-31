The Broadsheet: January 31st

• Yates' last stand . Last night, President Trump fired Sally Yates , acting attorney general and a holdover from the Obama administration, after she defiantly refused to defend the executive order that bars refugees and people from predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S. You can read the full letter Yates sent to top lawyers at the Justice Department with her instructions here. The Trump administration lashed out at Yates, calling her “an Obama administration appointee who is weak on borders and very weak on illegal immigration," and replaced her with Dana Boente, the United States attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, who immediately rescinded Yates’s order to the department. He is expected to hold the post until Sen. Jeff Sessions is confirmed. It's interesting to note how many of the lawyers and judges pushing back against Trump's immigration ban are women. Four of the five judges who passed stays and restraining orders against the executive order during a 12-hour period this weekend— Eastern District of New York judge Ann Donnelly was the first—are women. And it was hard to miss how many women appeared in the photos of lawyers working pro-bono at major airports on Saturday and Sunday. While I don't mean to imply that the gender of these professionals has anything to do with their work, it is nice to see that this is one major news story where women aren't relegated to the sidelines.

ALSO IN THE HEADLINES

• The other Trump. In sharp contrast to her husband's headline-grabbing initial week on the job, Melania Trump is off to a very quiet start as first lady: She has made no public appearances since a prayer service the morning after the inauguration, given no media interviews since President Donald Trump was sworn in, and has not indicated what she has planned for her new role. And while she has made one hire—New York party planner Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who will serve as a senior adviser—the vast majority of other positions on her staff, including such vital roles as social secretary, remain unfilled. Washington Post

• Spicing up the newsroom. By pushing Snapchat, experimenting with TV, and getting involved in advertising initiatives, Joanna Coles, editor of Cosmo and chief content officer at Hearst Magazines, is attempting to keep the publisher relevant—and showing "a willingness to let business and editorial activities intersect in ways once considered heresy." WSJ

• Two trillion-dollar woman. Jackie Hunt is one of the most important women in global finance. The 48-year-old South African runs the asset management and U.S. life insurance divisions at Allianz, which manages $2 trillion. In July, Hunt took over responsibility for Pacific Investment Management Co. (better known as Pimco), home of what was once the world’s largest bond fund, and Allianz Global Investors. On her watch, Pimco reported its first net inflows since 2013. Bloomberg

• Not mincing words. African Union President Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma kicked off the group's two-day summit with a fiery critique of President Donald Trump's ban of refugees and visa holders—which covers people from three of the coalition's member states. "The very country to which many of our people were taken as slaves during the transatlantic slave trade has now decided to ban refugees from some of our countries," she said. Fortune

• Bee swarms. On April 29, Samantha Bee will host an event at the same time as the White House Correspondents' Dinner called, well, Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner. The purpose, according to the late night host: "to properly roast the president." Fortune

• Girls, please. Apparently, people are still calling female meteorologists "weather girls." Way past time to retire that term for good. Fortune

MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Sophie Vandebroek , former CTO of Xerox and head of its worldwide research organization, has been named COO of IBM Research. Clare Waight Keller is leaving Chloe after six years as creative director.