Donald TrumpTrump’s Muslim Ban Is Not at All About Terrorism
Protest against President Donald Trump in Los Angeles
AppleApple’s Touch Bar-Enabled MacBook Pro Is Barred from Bar Exams
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks under a graphic of the new MacBook Pro during an Apple media event in Cupertino
Supreme Court nominee6 Business Cases Trump’s New Supreme Court Justice Will Decide
Supreme Court Issues Rulings This Week Before Summer Recess
LegoLego Has Built an Instagram-Style Social Network for Kids
Sally Yates

Why People Are Calling Trump’s Latest Move the ‘Monday Night Massacre’

Valentina Zarya
5:48 PM UTC

Reading the news Tuesday morning, you may have come across to one or two references to something called the Monday Night Massacre. Maybe you've seen #MondayNightMassacre trending on Twitter and wondered who was being killed.

While the term sounds sinister, it's actually a historical reference to President Richard Nixon's 1973 dismissal of Archibald Cox, who had acted as an independent special prosecutor to investigate the events surrounding the Watergate scandal. As a result, the attorney general at the time Elliot Richardson and his deputy general William Ruckelshaus both resigned—hence the "massacre" part.

Political commentators have been drawing parallels between Nixon's dismissal of Cox—which happened after the prosecutor subpoenaed the president, asking for copies of taped conversations recorded in the Oval Office—and Trump's firing of Sally Yates, who until recently was acting as the U.S. attorney general. Yates's ouster took place the same day that she wrote a letter in defiance to President Trump's executive order on immigration.

Related

Formal Investiture Ceremony Held For Attorney General Loretta Lynch
PoliticsThe White House Just Fired Its Acting Attorney General for ‘Betrayal’
Politics
The White House Just Fired Its Acting Attorney General for ‘Betrayal’

On Monday, Yates sent a letter to top lawyers in the U.S. Justice Department with instructions not to defend the order, which was issued Friday and suspended the entry of all refugees to the United States for 120 days, barred Syrian refugees indefinitely, and blocked U.S. entry for citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries for at least 90 days.

"I am responsible for ensuring that the positions we take in court remain consistent with this institution’s solemn obligation to always seek justice and stand for what is right," Yates wrote. "At present, I am not convinced that the defense of the Executive Order is consistent with these responsibilities nor am I convinced that the Executive Order is lawful."

The White House criticized Yates, saying she had “betrayed” the department by refusing to enforce a “legal order designed to protect the citizens of the United States.” She was replaced by Dana Boente, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, who immediately rescinded Yates's order to the department. He is expected to hold the post until Sen. Jeff Sessions is confirmed.

Sen. Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) drew the parallel between Trump and Nixon during an impromptu speech Monday evening, noting that Yates was fired for not cooperating with the president, as Cox was.

"We've had a number, a large number of eloquent speeches about the president's executive order. And while they were going on, of course, we had a 'Monday Night Massacre,'" he said. "Sally Yates, a person of great integrity, who follows the law, was fired by the president. She was fired because she would not enact, pursue the executive order on the belief that it was illegal, perhaps unconstitutional."

A number of social media users and pundits also picked up on the reference, likening the two Republicans:

Subscribe to the Broadsheet, Fortune’s daily newsletter on the world’s most powerful women.

However, others see a distinction between the two acts. Journalist Carl Bernstein said on CNN Monday that “there’s a big difference” between what Trump and Nixon did and that Trump is “within his rights” to fire Yates. Unlike his predecessor, Trump is not under investigation and is not obstructing justice. However, Bernstein noted, he has “obstructed American principles."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE