The Murdoch brothers who run 21st Century Fox have released a memo to their staff, informing employees that the company "deeply value[s] diversity and believe[s] immigration is an essential part of America’s strength."
Chairman Lachlan Murdoch and CEO James Murdoch described the media company as a "company that is driven by creativity and innovation" and advised staff members with questions about their family's future to contract their HR manager. Their father Rupert Murdoch's name was not included on the memo.
21st Century Fox (fox) is the latest global company to weigh in on President Trump's controversial executive order that has banned citizens of seven predominately Muslim nations from visiting the U.S. for 90 days and halted the Syrian refugee program for 120 days. According to CNN, the publisher and CEO of The New York Times sent a similar memo to staff on Monday.
Read the full memo below:
Colleagues,
With the recent changes to the U.S.’s immigration policies, we know this is a time of real uncertainty for many of our colleagues around the world.
First of all, we want to assure you that we’re doing what we can to assist impacted colleagues and their families.
While details of the new policy remain in flux in many instances, we do know it has broad implications. The new restrictions impact business travelers and current employees from seven countries for an initial period of 90 days. The current restrictions are not limited to visa holders, but also extend to permanent residents who are citizens of those countries.
Our immediate focus is on identifying and reaching out to people who may be affected. We are providing them with a range of support, including legal advice and assistance.
If you have any questions about how you and your family may be impacted, please contact your business unit HR manager.
21CF is a global company, proudly headquartered in the U.S., founded by – and comprising at all levels of the business – immigrants. We deeply value diversity and believe immigration is an essential part of America’s strength. Moreover, as a company that is driven by creativity and innovation, we recognize the unique perspective offered by our many people who came to the U.S. in search of the opportunity for unfettered self-expression.
We will continue to monitor developments in what is still a fluid situation. We will keep you informed as we learn more.
In the meantime, please know that the well-being of our colleagues is our top priority.