Colleagues,

With the recent changes to the U.S.’s immigration policies, we know this is a time of real uncertainty for many of our colleagues around the world.

First of all, we want to assure you that we’re doing what we can to assist impacted colleagues and their families.

While details of the new policy remain in flux in many instances, we do know it has broad implications. The new restrictions impact business travelers and current employees from seven countries for an initial period of 90 days. The current restrictions are not limited to visa holders, but also extend to permanent residents who are citizens of those countries.

Our immediate focus is on identifying and reaching out to people who may be affected. We are providing them with a range of support, including legal advice and assistance.

If you have any questions about how you and your family may be impacted, please contact your business unit HR manager.

21CF is a global company, proudly headquartered in the U.S., founded by – and comprising at all levels of the business – immigrants. We deeply value diversity and believe immigration is an essential part of America’s strength. Moreover, as a company that is driven by creativity and innovation, we recognize the unique perspective offered by our many people who came to the U.S. in search of the opportunity for unfettered self-expression.

We will continue to monitor developments in what is still a fluid situation. We will keep you informed as we learn more.

In the meantime, please know that the well-being of our colleagues is our top priority.