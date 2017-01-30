LeadershipHere’s What Mark Cuban, Elon Musk, and Other Tech Leaders Tweeted About Trump’s Immigration Ban
StarbucksStarbucks Faces Boycott After Pledging to Hire Refugees
Starbucks Mexico 10th Anniversary Press Conference
LeadershipTrump Demands Federal Agencies Cut Two Regulations for Every New One
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-SMALL BUSINESS LEADERS
Most Powerful WomenFemale Meteorologists Don’t Want to Be Called ‘Weather Girls’
Severe Storm hits Sydney
becoming warren buffet documentary hbo
Warren Buffett attends 'Becoming Warren Buffett' World Premiere at The Museum of Modern Art on January 19, 2017 in New York City.  Jamie McCarthy Getty Images
Warren Buffett

Here’s How to Watch the ‘Becoming Warren Buffett’ Documentary

Julia Zorthian
4:08 PM UTC

The HBO documentary Becoming Warren Buffet premieres tonight at 10 p.m. EST, and you don't have to be a lover of finance to watch it.

The documentary traces Buffett's life story, from growing up the son of a U.S. Representative from Nebraska who had some trouble in school, to amassing upwards of $73 billion by leading Berkshire Hathaway (brk.a). Rather than focusing on the inner workings of his business acumen, the HBO movie will focus on Buffet's relationships and his humble lifestyle.

“People watching it expecting to learn how to buy cheap stocks will be disappointed,” Buffett told the New York Times. “When I think about getting beyond a financial audience, this becomes really prominent.”

Subscribers can watch the documentary at 10 p.m. on HBO or HBO Now, or afterward on HBO Go.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE