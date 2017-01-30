People Are Trolling an Old Trump Hotels Tweet

After President Trump’s executive order banning immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries, an old Tweet from his Trump Hotels has resurfaced—but with some unintended backlash.
The innocuous Tweet from 2011 invited people to share their favorite travel memories: "Tell us your favorite travel memory - was it a picture, a souvenir, a sunset? We'd love to hear it!"
But amid protests over the Friday's immigration ban—which bars citizens from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia and Libya from entering the U.S. for at least 90 days, and prohibits refugees from Syria indefinitely—hundreds on Twitter have angrily replied to share the hardships encountered by refugees trying to get to the United States.
Many users shared their own or their families' harrowing travel memories:
Other memories were more recent as some users recalled the protests against Trump they'd attended since he was inaugurated on Jan. 20.
As of Monday, the Tweet has yet to be deleted.