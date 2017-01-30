People Are Trolling an Old Trump Hotels Tweet

After President Trump’s executive order banning immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries, an old Tweet from his Trump Hotels has resurfaced—but with some unintended backlash.

The innocuous Tweet from 2011 invited people to share their favorite travel memories: "Tell us your favorite travel memory - was it a picture, a souvenir, a sunset? We'd love to hear it!"

But amid protests over the Friday's immigration ban—which bars citizens from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia and Libya from entering the U.S. for at least 90 days, and prohibits refugees from Syria indefinitely—hundreds on Twitter have angrily replied to share the hardships encountered by refugees trying to get to the United States.

Many users shared their own or their families' harrowing travel memories:

That time I fled Communist Romania to a refugee camp in Austria, came to America, & years later became an exec @Google creating 10ks of jobs https://t.co/iaerM5gLHc - Laszlo Bock (@LaszloBock2718) January 29, 2017

At 18 my father fled the Nazis. 2 strangers from a youth hostel put up £200 for his UK visa. They saved his life. https://t.co/kg3IlYXp0C - Adam Ganz (@harbinger) January 29, 2017

@TrumpHotels My grandmother's travel to England, after being freed from Auschwitz. - John Epler (@eplerjc) January 28, 2017

@TrumpHotels The time my mom and her entire family fled war torn Italy to the US after her village was destroyed by the Nazis. - K D (@KayDayAK) January 30, 2017

Other memories were more recent as some users recalled the protests against Trump they'd attended since he was inaugurated on Jan. 20.

Chanting 'Shame' outside your Washington D.C. hotel with a million people last weekend! @TrumpHotels - Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) January 29, 2017

As of Monday, the Tweet has yet to be deleted.