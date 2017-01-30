The World’s Most Powerful Women: January 30

The executive order that U.S President Donald Trump signed on Friday barring immigrants and visa holders from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering America for at least 90 days prompted outrage among some world leaders.
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon echoed the message of Canadian PM Justin Trudeau who said "those fleeing persecution, terror & war" could find solace in Canada. "# WelcometoScotland too," Sturgeon tweeted.
Margot Wallström, Sweden's minister of foreign affairs, said she was "deeply concerned about U.S. decision not to allow entry of people from certain countries. [It] creates mistrust between people."
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, meanwhile, reportedly expressed concern to Trump during a phone call and reminded him that the Geneva Conventions require the international community to take in war refugees on humanitarian grounds. Fighting terrorism "does not justify putting people of a specific background or faith under general suspicion," her spokesperson said.
The most notable response came from U.K. PM Theresa May, who met with Trump the same day he signed the order. May initially refused to condemn the ban, saying only that the "United States is responsible for the United States’ policy on refugees." But May eventually said she “does not agree” with the ban. The statement is unlikely to satisfy MPs who are outraged that the order will reportedly prohibit British dual citizens with passports to the affected countries from entering America.
May's measured response appears to be an effort to salvage her Friday meeting with Trump, which Downing Street had viewed as a success. Her words didn't reflect the sharp critique she issued when Trump suggested a Muslim ban in 2015. At that time, she called it "divisive, unhelpful and wrong.”
EUROPE/MIDDLE EAST/AFRICA
Doctor's out
Suha Abushamma, 26, is a doctor at the prestigious Cleveland Clinic and was forced to leave the U.S. because of Trump's executive order. She was born in Saudi Arabia and holds a passport from Sudan, one of the seven countries from which Trump barred visitors. She was sent back moments before a judge blocked part of Trump's ban.
Works (not-so-hard?) for the money
France's right-wing presidential candidate Francois Fillon has carefully crafted the image of a standup, scandal-free guy, but accusations against his wife Penelope could derail that effort. She's been accused of receiving €500,000 out of parliamentary funds over eight years for an assistant's job she allegedly never did. Fillon promised to provide investigators with proof of his wife’s work.
Royal visit
One piece of news to come out of May's visit to the White House is that Trump has accepted an invitation to meet Queen Elizabeth. Trump has reportedly told May that his late Scottish mother was a "big fan" of the queen.
THE AMERICAS
Blocking a ban
Ann Donnelly is the Brooklyn federal judge responsible for halting part of Trump's order banning entry to refugees. The 57-year-old spent 25 years in the Manhattan District Attorney office and became a federal judge in October 2015. At her confirmation hearing, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) characterized Donnelly's reputation at the D.A.'s office as "legendary."
Among the few
Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) is among the handful of Congressional Republicans who have publicly denounced Trump's refugee ban: "Religious tests serve no useful purpose in the immigration process and run contrary to our American values." Rep. Barbara Comstock (R-VA) also came out against the policy, saying it went beyond what Congress has supported.
Openness at IBM
Like other corporations, IBM has reached out to its employees following Trump's ban. Its Senior VP of HR Diane Gherson said IBM is most concerned with providing assistance to those affected and remains devoted to "openness." The company is in a tricky spot since CEO Ginni Rometty serves on Trump's business advisory board.
ASIA-PACIFIC
Extra accommodating
Maiko Kuroda took over as president of hotelier Tokyo Inn about a decade ago and has overseen the company's dramatic turnaround, in which profits increased 10-fold. She attributes the company's success to prioritizing women over men in the hiring of managers. Ninety-seven percent of the company’s 250 hotels are run by women. The company is pressing on with its plans to expand globally despite protectionist trends worldwide.
Rightful heiress?
Last year, Japanese Emperor Akihito signaled he wishes to abdicate the throne before he dies. Now, some citizens want the law governing succession to be changed so a woman can inherit the throne. It's been 250 years since Japan had a female ruler.
Her own beat
Parris Goebel, a Samoan choreographer from New Zealand, is best known for directing the dance featured in Justin Bieber's "Sorry" video in 2015. Since then, her style of dance known as polyswag—a take on hip hop inspired by her Polynesian heritage—has turned her into a global dance icon.
PARTING WORDS
"There’s nothing to it—I was just doing my job."
--Katherine Johnson, a NASA mathematician portrayed in 'Hidden Figures' on finding acclaim at 98.