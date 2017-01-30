The World’s Most Powerful Women: January 30

The executive order that U.S President Donald Trump signed on Friday barring immigrants and visa holders from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering America for at least 90 days prompted outrage among some world leaders .

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon echoed the message of Canadian PM Justin Trudeau who said "those fleeing persecution, terror & war" could find solace in Canada. " # WelcometoScotland too," Sturgeon tweeted.

Margot Wallström , Sweden's minister of foreign affairs, said she was "deeply concerned about U.S. decision not to allow entry of people from certain countries. [It] creates mistrust between people."

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, meanwhile, reportedly expressed concern to Trump during a phone call and reminded him that the Geneva Conventions require the international community to take in war refugees on humanitarian grounds. Fighting terrorism "does not justify putting people of a specific background or faith under general suspicion," her spokesperson said.

The most notable response came from U.K. PM Theresa May, who met with Trump the same day he signed the order. May initially refused to condemn the ban, saying only that the "United States is responsible for the United States’ policy on refugees." But May eventually said she “does not agree” with the ban. The statement is unlikely to satisfy MPs who are outraged that the order will reportedly prohibit British dual citizens with passports to the affected countries from entering America.

May's measured response appears to be an effort to salvage her Friday meeting with Trump, which Downing Street had viewed as a success. Her words didn't reflect the sharp critique she issued when Trump suggested a Muslim ban in 2015. At that time, she called it "divisive, unhelpful and wrong.”

