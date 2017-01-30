How Tech CEOs Responded to Trump’s Travel Ban

QVCQVC Is Still a Thing… Here’s How
Fortune Video
10:26 PM UTC

Should tech CEOs companies take stronger stands against President Trump’s travel ban?

In this week’s Tech Debate, Fortune Digital Editor Andrew Nusca and Robert Hackett talk about the tech industry’s response to the president's executive order banning foreign nationals of seven countries from traveling to the U.S.

Considering how much the companies rely on foreign employees who need visas, tech industry CEOs’ responses "have been embarrassingly conservative,” Nusca says. He specifically mentions Microsoft’s (msft) Satya Nadella, Facebook's (fb) Mark Zuckerberg, and Google’s (googl) Sundar Pichai.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Hackett brings up a few other names. Alphabet President Sergey Brin showed up at San Francisco's airport protests and Netflix CEO Reed Hastings specifically described Trump's actions as “un-American.” Hackett adds that the CEOs may be restrained until they can actually advise Trump on the business council.

Trump's actions are hurting Netflix employees around the world, and are so un-American it pains us all. Worse, these...

Posted by Reed Hastings on Saturday, January 28, 2017

Check out the video above for the full debate.

