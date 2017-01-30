Books6 Books That Have Donald Trump to Thank for Their Sales Spike
LeadershipTupperware CEO: Why Job Creation As We Know It Is Over
Uber Is Winning Over Americans' Expense Accounts
UberThis Is the Guy Who Started the #DeleteUber Protest
The Hamptons Lure Uber Top Drivers Amid NYC Slow Summer Weekends
FitbitFitbit Q4 Results Reportedly Fall Short, Layoffs Ahead
The new Fitbit Charge 2 fitness tracker.
PIXELS
Pac-Man chases Ludlow (Josh Gad) in Columbia Pictures' PIXELS. Courtesy of Sony Pictures
pac-man

Japan’s ‘Father of Pac-Man’ Dies at Age 91

Reuters
1:45 PM UTC

Japanese toy and game software maker Bandai Namco Holdings said on Monday that its founder Masaya Nakamura, known as "Father of Pac-Man," has died at the age of 91.

Nakamura, who has served as a top adviser to the company, died on Jan. 22, the group said in a statement. It did not give details of the cause of his death.

Pac-Man, a monster-eating game, went on sale in 1980 and proved a big hit in Japan and internationally, prompting the Guinness Book of World Records to name it as the world's most successful arcade game at the time.

Why people love Pac-Man, 17 years later.

Nakamura founded the company that became Namco in 1955, which started life operating two electrically-powered rocking horses on top of a department store in Yokohama, southwest of Tokyo.

He took up the post of top adviser of the holding company when it was formed in 2005 through merger of Namco and Bandai.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE