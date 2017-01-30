PoliticsGoogle is Putting Up $4 Million to Help Those Affected by Trump’s Immigration Order
How This CEO Finds Time to Coach His Daughters’ Basketball Team

Adriana Schwarz
10:00 AM UTC

According to Scott O’Neil, he has the “perfect gig.” O’Neil is the CEO of the Philadelphia 76ers professional basketball team, the New Jersey Devils professional hockey team, and the Prudential Center events arena. His business philosophy revolves around hard work, team work, and drive. Under his leadership, the Sixers were the first sports team to offer jersey patch sponsorships, they opened the Sixers Innovation Lab, and bought into the business of e-gaming. Listen to his full episode of the Fortune Unfiltered podcast for more on his passion for sports, the importance of having a vision, and how he makes time to coach his daughter's basketball team.

