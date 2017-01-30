LeadershipMillennials Don’t Need Special Treatment At Work
Bored and lazy business people wasting time in meeting
LyftLyft Beats Uber in App Store Downloads for the First Time Following #DeleteUber Campaign
Lyft Gives Up Pink Mustaches To Challenge Uber In New York City
Donald TrumpTrump Expected to Sign Cyber Security Executive Order Tuesday
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-SMALL BUSINESS LEADERS
TechnologyHow to Get the Most Out of Your Marketing Analytics Tools
Drone in Flight
A drone in flight. Photo by Bruce Bennett — Getty Images
Drone

Man Arrested For Flying Drone Near Police Helicopter

Jonathan Vanian
12:37 AM UTC

Police near San Francisco arrested a man for flying a drone close to a helicopter during a rescue mission, a rare example of law enforcement detaining someone for piloting a drone.

The arrest took place Friday evening while police in Pacifica, Calif. tried to rescue a person who fell off a seaside cliff, according to the Pacifica Police Department.

The rescue team planned for a police chopper to airlift the injured person after getting treatment by a medic on the beach. However, while the helicopter approached, the emergency personnel on the ground spotted a drone flying nearby that prompted the pilots to delay their arrival to avoid a possible collision, the police department said in a statement.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

The police then located the drone’s pilot, a 55-year-old Pacifica man, and arrested him for allegedly hampering the rescue effort. A Pacifica Police Department spokesperson told Fortune that police released the man, Gerald Destremps, after he signed a citation that included a notice to appear in court.

The case comes as the Federal Aviation Administration has been increasingly fining people for recklessly flying drones, according to a report by tech publication Motherboard. Separately, the FAA settled with aerial photography company SkyPan earlier this month over accusations that the company illegally flew drones without authorization prior to the agency releasing its final rules governing how companies can use drones.

For more about drones, watch:

In 2015, the Los Angeles City Attorney filed criminal charges against a man who allegedly flew his drone too close to a police helicopter during an investigation.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE