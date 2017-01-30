Apple’s Spaceship Is Nearly Ready for Inhabitants

It won't be long until Tim Cook and his fellow Apple employees move into their new headquarters.

Matthew Roberts, a documentarian who has been flying a drone over Apple Campus 2 to watch its progress, has released his latest video update, and it reveals that Apple's ( aapl ) next campus in Cupertino, Calif. is nearly ready to accommodate workers.

Roberts kicks off his nearly four-minute-long video with a view of the entire campus. The main building—dubbed the "Spaceship" due to its circular design—looks nearly finished, complete with solar panels on the roof, and rounded glass along its walls. According to Roberts, who has been watching the construction progress carefully, 70% of the solar panels are now in place atop the Spaceship and workers are still feverishly trying to get the rest up and running.

Roberts then moves to the research-and-development facility on the campus, which now has pavement. The building itself has been completed for quite some time. Meanwhile, construction workers are adding lighting and a walkway above the campus' main transit tunnel. Parking garages are finished on the campus, and the auditorium, which Apple will use to make its big product announcements, is being dressed up with landscaping.

Meanwhile, back inside the spaceship, the dirt that has dominated the space since construction started is beginning its own beautification process as workers plant rows of trees. In the meadow, more walking paths have been constructed so employees can take a stroll while on campus, and the fitness center is also getting some landscaping.

Late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs was one of the chief proponents for building a new Apple campus with a spaceship-like design, and worked on the company's behalf to get the City of Cupertino to approve its construction before his death.

Apple's Campus 2, which has been under construction for the last few years, will span 2.8 million square feet of office space when it's completed and will house 12,000 employees, making it one of the largest office buildings and the biggest Apple office in the world. Additionally, it will be powered entirely by renewable energy.

Apple plans to move in to the campus this year, and by the look of things, the company is well on its way to doing just that.