Koch BrothersKoch Political Network to Spend $300M to $400M Over 2 years
Charles Koch
TurkeySocial Media Battle Lines Drawn Ahead of Turkish Vote
Turkey's Justice and Development (AK) Party supporters' celebration in Istanbul
muslim travel banTwo Iraqis Lead Legal Fight Against Trump Order Blocking Entry
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
muslim travel banEmirates Says Changed Pilot, Crew Rosters on U.S.-Bound Flights After Trump Order
Qantas CEO Alan Joyce and Emirates President Tim Clark Media Event As Airlines Form Alliance
Turkey stand against failed coup attempt
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 16: Passengers wait at the Ataturk Airport as the crowding due to the flight cancellations because of the failed coup attempt continues, in Istanbul, Turkey on July 16, 2016. Anadolu Agency Getty Images
muslim travel ban

Dozens Barred From Flying Out of Istanbul Airport after Trump Ban

Reuters
3:46 PM UTC

Dozens of people were stopped from flying to the United States from Istanbul Ataturk Airport on Sunday, Turkish airport officials said, after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a ban on refugees and nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries.

In his most sweeping action since taking office, Trump on Friday put a four-month hold on allowing refugees into the United States and temporarily barred travelers from Syria, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen. He said the moves would protect Americans from terrorism.

Although NATO member Turkey is not on the list, Ataturk airport is a major regional hub frequently used by travelers from the Middle East heading to Europe or the United States.

Trump's Refugee Ban No Solution to Problems, Turkey PM Says

Officials at Ataturk, Europe's third-busiest airport, told Reuters they had stopped "dozens" of people from traveling on Sunday, due to the ban. One official said the number was fewer than 80, but declined to give further details.

One 32-year-old Syrian man, Nail Zain, told Reuters he arrived at the airport expecting to fly to Los Angeles, but officials prevented him from boarding, saying his visa was canceled.

"My wife and my son are in the United States. My son has American nationality. And we have been waiting for this moment for two years. Finally when I got the chance, they prevented me as a Syrian passport holder from traveling," Zain said.

He was later taken out of the terminal by authorities.

It was not immediately clear whether the ban would have an impact on flagship carrier Turkish Airlines. Officials for the airline were not immediately available to comment on Sunday.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said about 375 travelers had been affected by the order, 109 of whom were in transit and were denied entry to the United States. Another 173 were stopped by airlines before boarding.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE