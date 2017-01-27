Satya Nadella Reignites Microsoft

From this morning’s news, four items that merit attention for the larger meaning they hold:

-Satya Nadella shows that yes, you can re-ignite growth at a giant tech company. For years this was a subject of theoretical debate, but no more. Microsoft reported earnings yesterday, and even in this very hot market, the shares rose on the news from what was already a record high. When Nadella’s predecessor, Steve Ballmer , in 2013 announced his intention to retire, the stock was trading at a price it had reached previously in 2007, 2001, and 1999. Conventional wisdom held that Microsoft’s time had passed with the waning of the PC-centric world it had ruled. But it hadn’t. Though the global PC market shrank again last year, Microsoft grew, helped especially by a surprisingly strong cloud business.

-Elon Musk continues to be the world’s most electrifying CEO. (No word-play intended, but I’m sticking with it.) The latest evidence: his somewhat mysterious but definitely intriguing tweets about digging a tunnel under Los Angeles . He claims to be serious and even says he’ll start digging “in a month or so.” Could this possibly be real? We all asked the same question about his plans to create from scratch a manufacturer of electric cars, to build the world’s largest building to house a battery factory, and to launch satellites into space. So regarding the tunnel: Is he crazy? Or are we crazy to doubt him?

-The potential of artificial intelligence is limited by our imaginations more than by technological constraints. Stanford researchers have trained a computer to identify skin cancer moles and lesions as accurately as human dermatologists . This is highly significant for at least two reasons beyond the obvious benefits for human health. First, it’s another example of “deep learning,” a world-changing IT advance that Fortune explained in depth last fall. Just a couple of years ago, many people thought computers were inherently terrible at pattern recognition; now they’re excellent and getting better. Second, the technology is as good as humans at one of dermatology’s most important tasks. Amid rising angst as tech takes over more jobs, it’s rising to threaten more highly skilled jobs.

-Trade policy is the latest issue to illustrate the Republican rift. White House press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters on Air Force One yesterday that President Trump wants to impose a 20% tax on Mexican imports to pay for the border wall ; later, at the White House, Spicer backtracked, and it appears he may have been referring to a border-adjustment tax regime, which House Speaker Paul Ryan favors – but Spicer also said it was only one possibility. So what’s the plan? More broadly, Trump and congressional leaders are not united on major policy issues . Business leaders need to make decisions based on their agenda, and it isn’t getting any easier.

