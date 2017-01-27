INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 01: President-elect Donald Trump speaks to workers at Carrier air conditioning and heating on December 1, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

You Can Now Own a Piece of President Trump’s 1995 Pizza Hut Commercial

In 1995, now President Donald Trump ate a pizza from the crust end first for a innuendo-laden Pizza Hut commercial , alongside his then wife Ivana Trump.

Now the two-page storyboard for that that commercial, autographed by both Trumps, is selling for $15,000 on the memorabilia retailer Moments in Time.

It's been titled "Trump's 1995 Pizza Slut Commercial" on the Moments in Time website, and is being sold by the ad's creator.

The now president signed the paper with "To Mike," and in all caps , "Great Job!"

“He was pleasant to work with, but you can see that he has to be the one in control,” the ad's unnamed creative director told Moments in Time dealer Gary Zimet, according Page Six . “When Trump agreed to do the commercial, he had one stipulation — to arrive at 8 a.m. and leave at 2 p.m. on the dot. His hard-stop rule was nonnegotiable.”