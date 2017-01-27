Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Facebook Inc., speaks during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) 2016 CEO Summit in Lima, Peru, on Nov. 19, 2016.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg spoke out Friday against President Donald Trump's proposed changes to the country's immigration and refugee policies.

"We need to keep this country safe, but we should do that by focusing on people who actually pose a threat. Expanding the focus of law enforcement beyond people who are real threats would make all Americans less safe by diverting resources, while millions of undocumented folks who don't pose a threat will live in fear of deportation," Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post Friday afternoon, referencing his relatives and those of his wife, Priscilla Chan .

"We should also keep our doors open to refugees and those who need help. That's who we are. Had we turned away refugees a few decades ago, Priscilla's family wouldn't be here today."

Trump is expected to take action soon to halt the country's current refugee policy and institute a policy of "extreme vetting" for immigrants. He also signed executive orders this week, aimed at cracking down on illegal immigration — something Zuckerberg referenced in his post.

"A few years ago, I taught a class at a local middle school where some of my best students were undocumented," Zuckerberg said. "They are our future too. We are a nation of immigrants, and we all benefit when the best and brightest from around the world can live, work and contribute here."