Ponzi schemeTwo Men Accused of Raising More Than $81 Million In ‘Hamilton’ Ponzi Scheme
The 58th GRAMMY Awards - "Hamilton" GRAMMY Performance
Artificial IntelligenceApple Is Now a Member of a Big Artificial Intelligence Group
Apple Watch Available at Retail Locations
Mark CubanMark Cuban Slams Trump for ‘Cutting Off Our Economic Nose’
Mark Cuban, billionaire owner of the National Basketball Association's (NBA) Dallas Mavericks basketball team and chairman of AXS TV.
TwitterTwitter’s Finally on Instagram Playing Up Its Hashtag Game
Illustrations Of Popular Mobile Apps And Social Media Sites
Key Speakers At The APEC 2016 Conference
Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Facebook Inc., speaks during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) 2016 CEO Summit in Lima, Peru, on Nov. 19, 2016. Guillermo Gutierrez—Bloomberg/Getty Images
Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg Says America Should ‘Keep Our Doors Open to Refugees’

Katie Reilly
10:32 PM UTC

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg spoke out Friday against President Donald Trump's proposed changes to the country's immigration and refugee policies.

"We need to keep this country safe, but we should do that by focusing on people who actually pose a threat. Expanding the focus of law enforcement beyond people who are real threats would make all Americans less safe by diverting resources, while millions of undocumented folks who don't pose a threat will live in fear of deportation," Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post Friday afternoon, referencing his relatives and those of his wife, Priscilla Chan.

"We should also keep our doors open to refugees and those who need help. That's who we are. Had we turned away refugees a few decades ago, Priscilla's family wouldn't be here today."

Trump is expected to take action soon to halt the country's current refugee policy and institute a policy of "extreme vetting" for immigrants. He also signed executive orders this week, aimed at cracking down on illegal immigration — something Zuckerberg referenced in his post.

"A few years ago, I taught a class at a local middle school where some of my best students were undocumented," Zuckerberg said. "They are our future too. We are a nation of immigrants, and we all benefit when the best and brightest from around the world can live, work and contribute here."

My great grandparents came from Germany, Austria and Poland. Priscilla's parents were refugees from China and Vietnam....

Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Friday, January 27, 2017
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE