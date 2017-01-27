Hundreds of Hawaiians are Planning a Protest Outside Mark Zuckerberg’s Kauai Estate

Most Powerful WomenGirls Start Believing Men Are Smarter Than Women as Early as 6 Years Old
Kate Samuelson
2:14 PM UTC

More than 200 Hawaiians are planning to march in a peaceful protest by Mark Zuckerberg's $100 million Kauai estate this weekend.

Joe Hart, who organized the march, told Business Insider that locals are "furious" with the Facebook giant for filing lawsuits against kamaaina families. They have rights to eight of his 700-acres of land thanks to an ancient Hawaiian law that gave natives the right to own the land they live on.

According to the Honolulu Star Advertiser, Zuckerberg filed several lawsuits aimed at forcing these families to sell their land at a public court auction to the highest bidder, a legal action known as “quiet title and partition”. He also built a six-foot wall last year, to cut off locals' access to his estate.

But now locals are fighting back, including several who have been sued by the billionaire. Hart told Business Insider that he was recently confronted by security guards when he was walking along a public beach adjacent to Zuckerberg's property. "I’ve been walking on this [land] since I was a little kid," he said.

