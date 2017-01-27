Mark Cuban Slams Trump for ‘Cutting Off Our Economic Nose’

Billionaire mogul and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban slammed President Trump's recent comments about Mexico on Twitter Friday, Business Insider reports, warning that the President is "cutting off our economic nose to spite our face."
The comments were apparently in response to Trump's idea to add a 20% tax to Mexican imports to pay for his proposed border wall. Mexico is America's third-largest trading partner, after Canada and China, and the two countries have exchanged $531 billion in goods. (Already, Chipotle and Corona stocks have each taken a hit since the plan was announced.) Officials warned that such a move could trigger a global recession.
Some Republican lawmakers have also tweeted their opposition to the proposal Friday.
Cuban was critical of Trump and his proposed policies for much of the 2016 presidential campaign. But when Trump won, he said he would stop bashing him and reserve his judgment because he is "America's No.1 draft pick."