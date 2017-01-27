Ponzi schemeTwo Men Accused of Raising More Than $81 Million In ‘Hamilton’ Ponzi Scheme
The 58th GRAMMY Awards - "Hamilton" GRAMMY Performance
Artificial IntelligenceApple Is Now a Member of a Big Artificial Intelligence Group
Apple Watch Available at Retail Locations
Mark ZuckerbergMark Zuckerberg Says America Should ‘Keep Our Doors Open to Refugees’
Key Speakers At The APEC 2016 Conference
TwitterTwitter’s Finally on Instagram Playing Up Its Hashtag Game
Illustrations Of Popular Mobile Apps And Social Media Sites
Mark Cuban, billionaire owner of the National Basketball Association's (NBA) Dallas Mavericks basketball team and chairman of AXS TV.
Mark Cuban, billionaire owner of the National Basketball Association's (NBA) Dallas Mavericks basketball team and chairman of AXS TV.  Photograph by Andrew Harrer—Bloomberg via Getty Images
Mark Cuban

Mark Cuban Slams Trump for ‘Cutting Off Our Economic Nose’

Charlotte Alter
10:27 PM UTC

Billionaire mogul and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban slammed President Trump's recent comments about Mexico on Twitter Friday, Business Insider reports, warning that the President is "cutting off our economic nose to spite our face."

The comments were apparently in response to Trump's idea to add a 20% tax to Mexican imports to pay for his proposed border wall. Mexico is America's third-largest trading partner, after Canada and China, and the two countries have exchanged $531 billion in goods. (Already, Chipotle and Corona stocks have each taken a hit since the plan was announced.) Officials warned that such a move could trigger a global recession.

Some Republican lawmakers have also tweeted their opposition to the proposal Friday.

Cuban was critical of Trump and his proposed policies for much of the 2016 presidential campaign. But when Trump won, he said he would stop bashing him and reserve his judgment because he is "America's No.1 draft pick."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE