Mark Cuban Slams Trump for ‘Cutting Off Our Economic Nose’

Mark Cuban, billionaire owner of the National Basketball Association's (NBA) Dallas Mavericks basketball team and chairman of AXS TV. Photograph by Andrew Harrer—Bloomberg via Getty Images

Billionaire mogul and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban slammed President Trump's recent comments about Mexico on Twitter Friday, Business Insider reports, warning that the President is "cutting off our economic nose to spite our face."

The comments were apparently in response to Trump's idea to add a 20% tax to Mexican imports to pay for his proposed border wall. Mexico is America's third-largest trading partner, after Canada and China, and the two countries have exchanged $531 billion in goods. (Already, Chipotle and Corona stocks have each taken a hit since the plan was announced.) Officials warned that such a move could trigger a global recession.

Will a trade war with Mexico escalate to the point where US owned, Mexico based plants and facilities are at risk ? - Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 27, 2017

As America goes, so goes the global economy. @potus cutting off our economic nose to spite our face is bad for every American https://t.co/jpQK6tgYV4 - Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 27, 2017

.@potus should reduce Corp taxes and paperwork, as he promised, and get out of the way. America knows how to do business. - Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 27, 2017

Some Republican lawmakers have also tweeted their opposition to the proposal Friday.

Border security yes, tariffs no. Mexico is 3rd largest trading partner. Any tariff we can levy they can levy. Huge barrier to econ growth /1 - Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 26, 2017

Simply put, any policy proposal which drives up costs of Corona, tequila, or margaritas is a big-time bad idea. Mucho Sad. (2) - Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 26, 2017

Cuban was critical of Trump and his proposed policies for much of the 2016 presidential campaign. But when Trump won, he said he would stop bashing him and reserve his judgment because he is " America's No.1 draft pick ."