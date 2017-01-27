Most Powerful WomenGirls Start Believing Men Are Smarter Than Women as Early as 6 Years Old
Schoolchild raising hand to answer
Papa John'sPapa John’s CEO Calls Executive Salaries ‘Immoral’
47th Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards - RAM Red Carpet
Mark ZuckerbergHundreds of Hawaiians are Planning a Protest Outside Mark Zuckerberg’s Kauai Estate
Key Speakers At The Techonomy 2016 Conference
AppleApple Shares Back in Vogue as Wall Street Bets on iPhone Surge
Chrome webpage on the browser
Close up of Google Chrome Web Browser web page on the web browser.  GAnay Mutlu Getty Images
Google

Refreshes on Google Chrome Are Now 28% Faster

Kate Samuelson
1:40 PM UTC

Refreshing a Chrome browser is now around 28% faster than it used to be, thanks to new Google (googl) updates that also mean users consume less bandwidth and power while surfing the web.

Facebook (fb) worked with Google and Firefox to help tackle the slow refresh problem, in what the Facebook blog described as "a great example of Facebook and browsers working together to quickly squash a bug."

The changes have helped to dramatically improved page load times on the social media site.

In a blog post, Google’s Takashi Toyoshima explained how Chrome made the changes. "Users typically reload either because a page is broken or the content seems stale," he wrote. "The existing reload behavior usually solves broken pages, but stale content is inefficiently addressed by a regular reload, especially on mobile."

Toyoshima added: "To improve the stale content use case, Chrome now has a simplified reload behavior to only validate the main resource and continue with a regular page load. This new behavior maximizes the reuse of cached resources and results in lower latency, power consumption, and data usage."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE