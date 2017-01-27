On this week's episode of Broad Strokes , Fortune 's Most Powerful Women editors Kristen Bellstrom and Valentina Zarya discuss the aftermath of the Women's March on Washington, noting the criticism levied against the organizers and comparisons of the movement to the ultimately ineffective Occupy Wall Street.

They then go on to discuss an eyebrow-raising New York Times story that was written about fathers who took care of their children while mothers were at the capital.

Finally, the duo touches on a recently released study that finds that single women tend to play down their levels of ambition around men.

