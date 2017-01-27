Connected CarsFord’s New Plug-In Device Connects Your Old Car to the Web
Uber Autonomous Cars
Broad StrokesBroad Strokes for January 27, 2017: The Women’s March and Female Ambition
Most Powerful WomenSheryl Sandberg Goes on the Offense Against Donald Trump’s Abortion Policy
Sheryl Sandberg
Market IntelligenceDonald Trump Is Targeting an Agency That Has Recovered $11.8 Billion for Consumers
Senate Banking Committee Holds Hearing On Nominations Of Cordray And Mary Jo White
U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May Attends European Union Leaders Summit
Jasper Juinen—Bloomberg / Getty Images
Most Powerful Women

3 Reasons Why Donald Trump’s Meeting With Theresa May Could Get Super Awkward

Claire Zillman
12:00 PM UTC

When U.K. PM Theresa May becomes the first world leader to meet with President Donald Trump today, she will likely try to stick to script. She's expected to emphasize the need for the two countries to uphold “freedom, liberty, and the rights of man” in a discussion that will likely focus on the need for a U.S.-U.K. trade deal and cooperation in fighting terrorism. But some issues threaten to inject some awkwardness into May’s charm offensive:

Torture: In a recent interview with ABC News, Trump again voiced support for waterboarding, a technique widely viewed as torture. Trump said intelligence officials had told him that torture is effective. An MP this week asked May to reiterate Britain's refusal to participate in that kind of treatment. To that, May said the U.K.’s position was clear: “We do not sanction torture and do not get involved in it. That will continue to be our position.”

Subscribe to The World’s Most Powerful Women, Fortune’s daily must-read for global businesswomen.

Women: Earlier this week, May gave a murky answer when asked if she would confront Trump about his track record with women, considering the millions of women who protested his rhetoric last weekend. "Whenever there is something that I find unacceptable I won't be afraid to say that to Donald Trump," she said. On Wednesday, opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn of the Labour party pushed May further, asking her to “congratulate the 100,000 people who marched in Britain…and to express their concerns about his misogyny.”

Food standards: Another MP urged May to be wary of U.S. food exports as they factor into a potential U.K.-U.S. trade deal, claiming that the U.S. “wants to export genetically modified organisms, beef raised using growth hormones, and chicken meat washed with chlorinated water.” May replied that she will seek a trade deal that “will bring prosperity and growth to this country.”

For more on Theresa May, check out this Fortune video:

As she heads to the White House, May has reassured her colleagues that she won’t be afraid to speak her mind to Trump. If Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto's experience is any indication, that tactic won't go over well with the American president. After Nieto denied Trump’s claim that Mexico would pay for a border wall, the commander-in-chief threatened to cancel Nieto's scheduled trip to Washington.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE