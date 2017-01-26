Market IntelligenceHere’s Why Southwest Airlines’ Shares Are Soaring
Boeing 737 Southwest Airlines takes off from McCarran International Airport
Donald TrumpWhen Should Journalists Use the ‘L’ Word?
Donald Trump Hold Campaign Rally In Orlando, Florida
LeadershipHow Corporate America Can Survive During These Uncertain Times
Quint Gribbin (cq), 25, is a Data Scientist for Red Owl Analytics. He's held several jobs and moved around the country several times over the last couple of years, and as such, is emblematic of the current generation of adults in this economy.
Hedge FundsHedge Fund Execs Charged in Multi-Million Dollar Bribery Scheme
Rainforest around Sangha-River
Microsoft Corp. Launches Windows 10 In Japan
Microsoft Corp.'s Windows 10 operating system on the Surface 3 tablet device Kiyoshi Ota—Bloomberg via Getty Images
Windows 10

Windows 10 Just Added a New Feature That Makes Games Faster

Matt Peckham
8:03 PM UTC

With the Windows 10 Creators Update, a free upgrade due this spring for Windows 10 users, Microsoft says games will run notably faster as well as be more consistently smooth.

The trick involves a subsidiary element in the update dubbed "Game Mode." It's something that has to be enabled manually -- a virtual lever players can throw to tell Windows 10 to prioritize whatever game's running at the expense of whatever else the system might be up to. If your PC does double duty as a Plex server, for instance, you'll probably want to leave Game Mode off. If, on the other hand, you've built what amounts to a higher-end version of Microsoft's forthcoming Xbox Scorpio console, it's been designed expressly for you.

Just bring up Windows 10's settings, and you'll find there's now a "Gaming" subsection that incorporates the operating system's game-related options, including Game bar overlay, Game DVR and Broadcasting tabs. Game Mode itself is at the moment just a switch that's either on or off, selectable from Settings or by hitting Windows-G to pull up the game bar where it's now a button.

Once it's enabled, Microsoft says the system prioritizes both CPU and GPU performance, which sounds effectively like a shortcut to pulling up the Taskbar and manually tweaking CPU process performance. Microsoft adds that some games may let you enable the new mode in-game, though it notes that some games may not work at all, or at least not yet.

For more about Windows 10, watch:

You can watch Microsoft's Game Mode overview in a new video that breaks down its features, showing off high frame rates in last year's visually gobsmacking racer Forza Horizon 3. And if you want to give it a try, it's available to download now for those participating in Microsoft's Windows Insider program.

This article was originally published at Time.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE