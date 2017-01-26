Selena Gomez Used Instagram to Tease Her New Netflix Show

Pop star Selena Gomez has a new "passion project" she's excited about, so she shared a sneak peak with her massive Instagram following.

Gomez used her to account on the photo and video sharing app to debut a trailer for the new Netflix show 13 Reasons Why on Wednesday. The actress and singer currently has more than 108 million Instagram followers, which is more than any other user including fellow stars Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian (only Instagram's own account has more followers, with over 200 million).

The show, which revolves around the suicide of a teen girl and is based on a best-selling 2007 young-adult novel of the same name, starts streaming on Netflix on March 31. Gomez is not actually starring in the show, but the actress and singer is an executive producer along with her mother, Mandy Teefey. Tom McCarthy, who directed the Academy Award-winning Spotlight in 2015, directed the first two episodes of 13 Reasons Why .

Even though Gomez isn't acting in the series, the star is certainly helping to bolster the show's initial marketing blitz. Netflix typically debuts its new original content on YouTube, but the popular streaming service opted instead to let Gomez's huge Instagram following get the first look. As of Thursday afternoon, the trailer already had more than 6.2 million views.

A peek at a passion project I've been working on with @Netflix. @13ReasonsWhy arrives 3/31. A video posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jan 25, 2017 at 8:10am PST

Gomez also posted a promo poster for 13 Reasons Why to her Instagram account, as well as a photo of herself with her head on a table and a caption explaining how she got involved with the series. Gomez wrote in the caption: "This was the day I was nervous as hell going into Netflix for the first time to talk about 13 Reasons Why ," adding that her mother read the book in 2009 and worked with Gomez on developing the project.

Gomez is no stranger to working with Netflix. The 24-year-old also starred in the indie dramatic comedy The Fundamentals of Caring , which Netflix acquired for $7 million at last year's Sundance Film Festival.