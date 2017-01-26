public healthHow a Paper Toy Could Become a Public Health Boon in the Poorest Countries
Man dropping crumpled paper in bin surrounded with paper aeroplanes
Market IntelligenceFake News Definitely Isn’t Hurting Facebook’s Stock
Inside The Oculus Connect 3 Event
toshibaToshiba Faces Big Day of Reckoning
JAPAN-ELECTRONICS-TOSHIBA-EARNINGS
Market IntelligenceHow Verizon Could Spin a Cable Megamerger Into Gold
Views From The Consumer Electronics Show
2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals
Selena Gomez. Photograph by Pascal Le Segretain — Getty Images
Netflix

Selena Gomez Used Instagram to Tease Her New Netflix Show

Tom Huddleston, Jr.
6:31 PM UTC

Pop star Selena Gomez has a new "passion project" she's excited about, so she shared a sneak peak with her massive Instagram following.

Gomez used her to account on the photo and video sharing app to debut a trailer for the new Netflix show 13 Reasons Why on Wednesday. The actress and singer currently has more than 108 million Instagram followers, which is more than any other user including fellow stars Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian (only Instagram's own account has more followers, with over 200 million).

The show, which revolves around the suicide of a teen girl and is based on a best-selling 2007 young-adult novel of the same name, starts streaming on Netflix on March 31. Gomez is not actually starring in the show, but the actress and singer is an executive producer along with her mother, Mandy Teefey. Tom McCarthy, who directed the Academy Award-winning Spotlight in 2015, directed the first two episodes of 13 Reasons Why.

Even though Gomez isn't acting in the series, the star is certainly helping to bolster the show's initial marketing blitz. Netflix typically debuts its new original content on YouTube, but the popular streaming service opted instead to let Gomez's huge Instagram following get the first look. As of Thursday afternoon, the trailer already had more than 6.2 million views.

A peek at a passion project I've been working on with @Netflix. @13ReasonsWhy arrives 3/31.

A video posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Gomez also posted a promo poster for 13 Reasons Why to her Instagram account, as well as a photo of herself with her head on a table and a caption explaining how she got involved with the series. Gomez wrote in the caption: "This was the day I was nervous as hell going into Netflix for the first time to talk about 13 Reasons Why," adding that her mother read the book in 2009 and worked with Gomez on developing the project.

Gomez is no stranger to working with Netflix. The 24-year-old also starred in the indie dramatic comedy The Fundamentals of Caring, which Netflix acquired for $7 million at last year's Sundance Film Festival.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE