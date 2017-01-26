Google Maps Can Tell You Right Now How Crowded a Restaurant Is

If you want to know how many people are crowding your favorite restaurant as you're heading over, Google Maps has you covered with a new update.

The App's Popular Times feature has been around since 2015 , culling data from users who've opted in to Google's location history feature. The tool shows how busy or empty a business is each hour by displaying a bar graph in search results.

But the feature used historical data, so Google Maps couldn’t account for special circumstances, like when a loud birthday party took over half a restaurant. Google added real time data to the web version of Maps in November, according to Digital Trends , and now you can get the update on your phone.

With the most recent iOS update released Thursday ( version 4.27.0 ), users will see a pink “Live” badge above the graph for a restaurant—or bar, grocery store, or other business—followed by a description such as “not too busy” or “a little busy.” There’s also a live pink bar over the correct hour to indicate the fullness of the store.

As before, users can also see an estimate of how long people usually spend at a given restaurant, so these combined features should help predict traffic flow.