Most Powerful WomenGoogle Doodle Celebrates the Legacy of This Pioneering Aviator
oilWhy Trump May Setting the Oil Market Up for a Bust
Oil rigs extracting petroleum in the Los Angeles area community of Culver City, California.
AppleApple Sued for Sampling Jamie xx Song in iPhone Commercial
Unboxing Apple Inc. iPhone 6s
White HousePresident Trump Gives Mexico’s President Pena Nieto an Ultimatum About Paying for the Wall
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-HOMELAND SECURITY
Miami Dolphins Vs. New England Patriots At Gillette Stadium
An NFL Network Thursday Night Football broadcast. Photograph by Barry Chin — The Boston Globe via Getty Images
Market Intelligence

NBC Gave Comcast Earnings a Big Boost Last Quarter

Reuters
3:12 PM UTC

Comcast said its quarterly profit and revenue topped estimates as the nation's largest cable operator reported higher sales from its NBCUniversal cable channels and broadcast networks.

Net income rose 16.5% to $2.3 billion, or 95 cents a share, during the company's fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.

Excluding items, earnings per share were 89 cents. Revenue rose 9.2% to $21.03 billion.

Analysts had expected 87 cents per share and revenue of $20.68 billion, according to Thomson Reuters (tri).

Comcast (cmcsa) is grappling with competition from cheaper streaming options such as Netflix (nflx), who last week reported strong subscriber numbers in the last quarter of 2016.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter

Investors are also keeping a close watch on whether the company could face new competition if AT&T's (t) proposed $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner (twx) is approved by regulators. AT&T said on Wednesday that it expects approval for the deal later this year.

Revenue at NBCUniversal, which Comcast acquired in 2011, rose 13%, helped by the popularity of Thursday Night Football and primetime shows such as This Is Us.

In the cable segment, revenue rose 7% as the company added video subscribers. In November, Comcast made Netflix available through the cable operator's X1 set-top box.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE