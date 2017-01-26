Net neutralityHere’s What the GOP Should Do About Net Neutrality
US-POLITICS-SECURITY
NFLHere’s What it Takes to Own Your Own Professional Football Team
Wild Card Playoffs - Atlanta Falcons v New York Giants
Market IntelligenceFake News Definitely Isn’t Hurting Facebook’s Stock
Inside The Oculus Connect 3 Event
toshibaToshiba Faces Big Day of Reckoning
JAPAN-ELECTRONICS-TOSHIBA-EARNINGS
Man dropping crumpled paper in bin surrounded with paper aeroplanes
A simple innovation that could have major impact. Nicholas Rigg—Getty Images
public health

How a Paper Toy Could Become a Public Health Boon in the Poorest Countries

Sy Mukherjee
6:56 PM UTC

A version of this essay appears in today's edition of the Fortune Brainstorm Health Daily. Get it delivered straight to your inbox.

In our Fortune Brainstorm Health Daily newsletter, we like to chronicle the groundbreaking advancements in technology that are helping transform health care. Tools like CRISPR gene-editing, blockchain for tracking medical claims, and artificial intelligence which can speed up the drug development process are heralding a brave new world in medicine.

But innovation can come in low-tech forms, too. Consider the "paperfuge," a 20-cent modified version of an ancient spinning toy that can be used like a regular centrifuge to test whether or not blood samples carry HIV, malaria, and other pathogens. The device is made up of two polymer-based paper discs, fishing line, wooden or plastic handles, straws, and plastic tubes that contain the blood samples. (Check out a video of the paperfuge in action over at CNN.)

Created by a team of Stanford University scientists, the paperfuge could prove a major boon to emerging markets where lab equipment such as traditional centrifuges may be sparse, and where difficulty accessing electricity could make such technology moot even when it is available. And the parts for the paperfuge can be 3D-printed, too.

"Ultimately, our present work serves as an example of frugal science: leveraging the complex physics of a simple toy for global health applications," wrote the Stanford team in Nature.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE