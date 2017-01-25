ImmigrantsTrump’s First Days Keep Dreamers in Immigration Limbo
Map shows number of deferred action under the "Dream Act"
workplace fatalitiesConstruction Worker Deaths Hit Highest Level Since Recession
Fatal workplace injuries statistics
Donald TrumpThe Publisher of ‘1984’ Just Ordered a Massive Reprint for the Age of ‘Alternative Facts’
Authorities Investigate Journalists Over Possible Treason
Market IntelligenceAshton Kutcher Joins $70 Million Bet on Antivirus Replacer SentinelOne
Museum Of The Moving Image Honors Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos And Seth Meyers
A Wells Fargo &amp; Co. Bank Branch Ahead Of Earnings Figures
Pedestrians pass in front of a Wells Fargo bank branch in New York, U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. Photograph by Victor J. Blue — Bloomberg via Getty Images
Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo Is No Longer Warning Its Branches About Inspections

Reuters
12:19 PM UTC

Wells Fargo will eliminate its policy of notifying branches a day in advance before they are visited by internal inspectors, a bank spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

The decision comes after the Wall Street Journal reported on the advance notice, describing how it gave employees time to cover up problematic sales practices by shredding documents and forging signatures.

Mary Eshet, a spokeswoman for the third-largest U.S. bank by assets, confirmed that Wells Fargo will halt the practice.

"To the extent the 24 hour notice could be an issue or be perceived as an issue, we want to take that off the table," she wrote via email.

She added that many aspects of the branch inspection process, including new account documentation, involve electronic signatures which are reviewed outside the branches ahead of the visits.

She would not comment directly on the allegations in the report, but said the behavior described has always been against policies.

Wells Fargo (wfc) is conducting a broad internal review of its sales practices after it settled charges that it created as many 2 million credit card and checking accounts without customer authorization.

The $190 million settlement, announced in September, hammered the bank's share price and led to the resignation of then-Chief Executive John Stumpf.

The shares have recovered amid a broad-based banking sector rally following the November U.S. presidential election.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE