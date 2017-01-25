These 3 Stocks Are Already Winners Thanks to President Trump’s Mexican Wall

As Donald Trump indicated that he's about to act on his campaign promise to build a wall at the Mexican border, investors quickly bet on the stocks of companies most likely to build it.

The Dow Jones industrial average finally surpassed the 20,000 milestone Wednesday on the back of President Trump's infrastructure project announcements, and American building stocks were among the biggest winners. Shares of Martin Marietta Materials ( mlm ) , a maker of ready-mixed concrete and cement based in Raleigh, N.C., surged as much as 3%, building up the company's market value to $15.8 billion. Martin Marietta stock has climbed more than 6% over the past two days.

Shares of construction company Vulcan Materials ( vmc ) , based in Birmingham, Ala., also rose more than 2%; overall, Vulcan is up more than 60% over the past year . Stock in U.S. Concrete ( uscr ) , a smaller building materials company in Texas, jumped nearly 4%.

Overall, the wall rally added about $2 billion in market value to those three companies. Still, that's nothing compared to the potential opportunity they face in trying to land what is expected to be a lucrative government contract: Estimates for the cost of the border wall run as high as $12 billion, with a potential $10 billion outlay for cement alone.

Though Trump has yet to detail the specifics of the wall project, the prospect was enough to make investors salivate. On Tuesday night, Trump tweeted, "Big day planned on NATIONAL SECURITY tomorrow. Among many other things, we will build the wall!" The President plans to make a formal announcement and sign an executive order for a Mexican border wall at the Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday.

Big day planned on NATIONAL SECURITY tomorrow. Among many other things, we will build the wall! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

Still, in a sign of how investors have adjusted their perspectives on Trump since the election, certain stocks that were once thought to be big beneficiaries of a border wall fell flat as the President's vision came closer to reality. Shares of Cemex ( cx ) , one of the world's largest cement manufacturers, surged more than 30% in the run-up to the election last year as Trump's campaign gained strength.

But there's one inconvenient fact about Cemex that now makes it an unlikely candidate for a big U.S. government contract: Cemex is based in Mexico. While its geographic location was perhaps once considered a boon for a company building a wall at the Mexican border, Trump has indicated that he wants U.S. infrastructure projects to be built by U.S. companies.

Cemex stock initially surged about 2.5% Wednesday morning, but it quickly flattened out as investors seemed to realize that it would probably not be an eligible candidate to build the wall. Cemex shares were up about 1.5% in the early afternoon.