Star WarsMark Hamill Just Dropped an Interesting Star Wars Hint
"Captain America: Civil War" - European Film Premiere - VIP Arrivals
Market IntelligenceThis Stock Is Soaring On Trump’s Dakota Pipeline Deal
Proposed Keystone XL Pipeline To Run From Canada To Gulf Of Mexico
mar-a-lagoTrump’s Mar-a-Lago Resort Doubled Its Initiation Fee to $200,000
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
Donald TrumpDoes Trump Really Break the Law If He Deletes a Tweet?
Donald Trump Hillary Clinton tweet April 2015
Shoppers At Target Corp. Ahead Of Earnings Report
Target has stopped the pilot program that began in August.  Bloomberg — Getty Images
Target

Target Pushes Suppliers to List Chemical Ingredients In Major Overhaul

Phil Wahba
8:22 PM UTC

Target (tgt) is doubling down on its efforts to win over customers who insist on green products.

The discount chain on Wednesday announced major new guidelines around chemicals in products, a change likely to push hundreds of suppliers to list ingredients in all sorts of household goods from beauty items to cleaning products.

Target's new guidelines come at a time consumers are increasingly demanding so called "green goods," from natural beauty products to organic food. In 2014, the retailer introduced a 17-product, multi-brand collection called "Made to Matter" that focuses on products with cleaner ingredients and expanded it in the following years. Sales in the line of what Target calls "good-for-you brands, rose 30% last year.

Four years ago, the retailer committed to increase transparency about ingredients in the products it sells. And Target isn't alone in thinking along those lines: in July, Walmart (wmt) pushed its suppliers to eliminate controversial chemicals in some 90,000 household items.

By 2020, Targets wants full ingredient disclosure on items including major categories like beauty, baby, personal care and cleaning goods on the way to including all products eventually. Some of Target's new guidelines include the removal of perfluorinated chemicals and flame retardants from textiles in the next five years, and eventually, listing ingredients in all products. A year and a half ago, Target expanded the list of chemicals it wanted suppliers to remove from products.

Target is hoping its clout leads other retailers to adopt similar practices.

"It’s ambitious, but using our size, scale and expertise, we think we’ll be able to make significant progress." said Jennifer Silberman, Target's chief sustainability officer, in a blog post.

But it's also potentially good business. Bloomberg reported that a June report by research firm Mintel found that 66% consumers found it important to use environmentally friendly cleaning products, and 63% saw ingredients in many cleaning products as unhealthy.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE