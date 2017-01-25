TechAT&T’s Quarterly Results Meet Analysts’ Estimates Ahead of Time Warner Deal
KFCThis ‘Titanic’ Actor Is the New KFC Colonel
QualcommFacing Big Lawsuits, Qualcomm’s Revenue Misses Estimates
General Views of Qualcomm
MattelMattel Shares Slide on Weak Holiday Sales
Barbie Fashionistas
Cisco

Should Cisco Have Paid $3.7 Billion for AppDynamics?

Fortune Video
10:26 PM UTC

Should a well-funded startup have proceeded with its long-planned IPO—or was selling out the way to go?

In this week's Fortune Tech Debate, Erin Griffith and Robert Hackett debate Cisco’s eleventh-hour acquisition of AppDynamics.

AppDynamics was planning to list its shares on Nasdaq today to become the first tech IPO of 2017. $3.7 billion from Cisco (csco) sounded like a better deal. And why not? Griffith asks. After all, going public can be a painful process and this is a good deal for AppDynamics' investors.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Hackett disagrees. There is a pent-up demand for another tech startup IPO, and this deal takes a tech unicorn off the market before it ever arrived. People now have no idea how to adequately value the latest generation of IPO-bound startups. AppDynamics going public would have helped. "And the Dow just hit 20,000," he adds.

Check out the video for the full debate.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE