Term Sheet — Tuesday, January 24

New Fund, Fintech, Yahoo

Fund: Merus Capital has raised $85 million for its third fund. It’s around double the size of the early stage venture fund’s last fund, a $43 million vehicle. In the past, Merus has raised separate special purpose vehicles for its LPs to do follow-on investments in its most successful portfolio companies. Partner Salman Ullah explains that the larger fund streamlines that process.

Merus, which backs enterprise tech companies, has had three exits from its first fund: Ecommerce data company Runa sold to Staples, virtualization startup IOTurbine sold to Fusion.io, and a smaller exit to Facebook.

Given the fact that every Term Sheet of 2017 has included the term “AI,” and I’d hate to ruin a streak, I asked Ullah his thoughts on investing in artificial intelligence:

“We think of a company as a recipe and AI is an ingredient. It’s just a component of that, and not an end in itself. It’s like saying you are diving deep into HTML. Sure, you need a web page, but it’s not enough.”

Yahoo: Despite the storm clouds swirling the company, Yahoo actually beat its quarterly earnings expectations last night. It also delayed its merger close by a quarter. Given news of the SEC investigation over the way the company disclosed its hacking, my colleague Jen Wieczner found out whether Mayer’s $141 million payday could be affected. The short answer is no:

Yahoo has a clawback provision, and Mayer's pay is covered by it. But the company's policy only permits Yahoo to recoup executive pay "in the event of a restatement of incorrect Yahoo financial results." Basically account fraud, and that's it. Not covered by a clawback: Allegedly covering up two hacking incidents so you can complete a multi-billion sale of your companies main business.

There's next to no chance of that happening no matter what the SEC investigation finds, because the Yahoo hacks, no matter when the gap was between when they were discovered and when they were disclosed, aren't going to change how much money the company made in the past. And that means Mayer gets to keep her pay, even if the company ends up paying a big fine for breaking securities laws.

Wieczner notes that Yahoo’s clawback provision is behind the times – in the past clawbacks only covered a company's financial statements, but now they tend to be much broader. Wells Fargo's, for example, included revoking bonuses if an executive managed risk improperly. Verizon’s clawback policy is stricter, too:

Verizon's broader clawback policy stipulates that a company can "cancel" or require repayment of executive pay if that person engages in "certain fraudulent or other inappropriate conduct" including "financial misconduct."

Fintech capital of the world: Chinese fintech companies raised more capital than North American ones in the first three quarters of last year, accounting for more than half of all investments in the category. My colleague Robert Hackett explains :

Mishaps at fintech upstarts in the Unites States have cooled investor enthusiasm in the private markets there. Once-soaring firms such as Zenefits, Lending Club, OnDeck, and others, have run afoul of regulation, struggled to meet expectations, or both.

In China, the biggest fintech accelerants involve the concurrent explosion of Internet connectivity through mobile devices and the rise of a middle class. This revolution has created an opening for new businesses, filling a void left by incumbent financial firms, which are more accustomed to working with state-owned entities than ordinary consumers.

It also helps that China has "light regulatory touch, at least initially," per the report.