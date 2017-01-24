White HouseSean Spicer Says the White House May Investigate False Claim for Voter Fraud
Sean Spicer Holds Daily Press Briefing At The White House
drug pricesMartin Shkreli Just Went to War Against the Pharmaceutical Industry
Martin Shkreli, former chief executive officer for Turing Pharmaceuticals AG.
Donald TrumpWhat Donald Trump Told America’s Biggest Automakers
President Trump Meets With Key Automobile Industry Leaders
Most Powerful WomenWhy This Is Already a Record-Setting Oscars Season for Women
Actress Viola Davis attends the Build Series to discuss the film 'Fences' at Build Studio on January 17, 2017 in New York City.
New England Patriots v Atlanta Falcons
Kenbrell Thompkins #85 of the New England Patriots misses a pass against the Atlanta Falcons. Kevin C. Cox—Getty Images
Super Bowl

This Cable Company Gave Horrendous Advice to Super Bowl Fans

Robert Hackett
6:35 PM UTC

Charter Spectrum issued impressively horrible advice Monday night.

The second largest cable and Internet provider in the United States urged football fans to show appreciation for their favored Super Bowl team by weakening their passwords.

The "@GetSpectrum" Twitter account posted a tweet that encouraged people to adopt one of two login options for their Wi-Fi networks: "GO_NEWENGLAND!" for Patriots buffs and "GO_ATLANTA!" for Falcons followers. The post displayed a Spectrum-branded GIF, a short loop of two images featuring the recommended passwords as well as a football and "XO"-chalked football maneuvers.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

"Change your WiFi password and show guests where your loyalty lies!" the Spectrum account tweeted gleefully, a post that has since been deleted. "#ThatsMyTeam"

screen-shot-2017-01-23-at-10-05-42-pm Screenshot of ignominious tweet 
screen-shot-2017-01-23-at-10-06-00-pm Screenshot of—ugh, make it stop 

Charter (chtr) should know better. Anyone with an iota of security consciousness understands that people should protect their wireless networks and home routers with long, strong, unique passwords.

Related

MIAA Super Bowls: Division 4 Mashpee Vs. Wahconah At Gillette Stadium
National Football LeagueHere’s How to Watch the Super Bowl Without a TV
National Football League
Here’s How to Watch the Super Bowl Without a TV

Failing that, attackers can run amok on a network: stealing Internet access, snooping on traffic, hijacking sessions, or conducting man-in-the-middle attacks (when an attacker intercepts and potentially manipulates communications). So long, privacy.

"Not only should you not do this. @GetSpectrum Should apologize for trying to make people less safe," commented Geoff Belknap, chief security officer at the chat startup Slack, in a post on Twitter (twtr).

Charter did not immediately reply to Fortune's request for comment.

The Stamford, Conn.-based cable company has 31,700 followers on Twitter. That's probably a good place to start the "sorry" circuit.

Here's some actual cybersecurity advice. After you host a viewing party with a bunch of random people at your home asking for your Wi-Fi password, go ahead and change it to something new and stronger.

For more on password security, watch:

Celebrate whichever football team all you want. But please, go the old-fashioned way and just paint your face.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE