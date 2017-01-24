Here’s How to Watch the Super Bowl Without a TV

The New England Patriots will face the Atlanta Falcons at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, for the Super Bowl on Feb. 5. If viewership is anything like last year, more than 110 million people will tune in to watch the big game.

But, if you're not one of the millions of viewers planning on switching on television to get your Super Bowl fix (and you didn't manage to score a coveted ticket), here are some alternative ways to watch the two teams battle it out.

1. Streaming via FOX

One simple method (if you're not already tuning into one of FOX's many channels on your TV) is to visit the FOX Sports Go website or use the FOX Sports Go app for Android or iOS.

Amazon tablets, Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire, and Xbox One will all have access to the FOX Sports Go app if you want to link your television screen up to your streaming.

2. Using the NFL app

Using a special login, Verizon customers can watch on the go using the NFL Mobile app .

3. Via the NFL Game Pass

This online-only option is available from midnight on game day onwards.

4. On the radio

It's a bit old school, but a number of radio stations, including NFL Game Pass, Fox and Westwood One, will be broadcasting the game live free of charge.