Here Are All the 2017 Super Bowl Commercials So Far

Very soon the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots will go to battle on Super Bowl Sunday, but the big game's advertisers are already vying for the win.

With Fox selling ad space at more than $5 million for each 30-second spot, companies seeking brand visibility on the world's largest stage are risking an expensive disappointment if their commercials fall flat. But with last year's Super Bowl drawing nearly 112 million viewers, a massive audience is guaranteed.

In the past few years, advertisers have started releasing versions of their TV ads in the weeks ahead of the Super Bowl to build up hype before the big game. Here's our list of all the Super Bowl LI commercials out so far, which we will continue to update as they become available.

Bud Light

Anheuser-Busch InBev is the world's largest brewer and a staple of Super Bowl commercials, holding exclusive rights for beer advertising during the game. This year's ad walks the line between comedy and sentimentality as it reflects on a long, beer-filled friendship between two men while one of them delivers a Best Man speech at the other's wedding.

Lexus

Toyota debuted the first look at a new commercial advertising the Japanese automaker's luxury line of new LC 500 coupes and the LS 500 sedan. Lexus reportedly wants to improve its "cool factor" with the new ad, which features street dancer Charles "Lil Buck" Riley, whose moves bring together hip-hop, ballet, and jazz.

Intel

Talk about smart casting. The tech giant debuted its new ad featuring New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady more than a week before it was clear that he and the Pats would even make it to the Super Bowl. The ad demonstrates the new Intel 360 virtual reality technology, using the 360-degree views to depict the quarterback's morning routine.

Wix

The website builder has a Super Bowl commercial for its third year in a row. This time, Wix.com launched its Super Bowl marketing campaign on Facebook Live, debuting a video featuring action movie stars Jason Statham and Gal Gadot fighting in (and destroying) a restaurant while a distracted chef in the kitchen reads about a new Wix contest offering users a chance to win up to $50,000.

Avocados from Mexico

Avocados from Mexico, an organization founded to promote avocados in the U.S., is advertising during the Super Bowl for the third year in a row after making a splash in past years with humorous spots featuring aliens and football legends. The teaser for this year’s ad features a hypnotic pitch from comedian Jon Lovitz.

TurboTax

TurboTax returns with its second-straight Super Bowl campaign. After featuring actor Anthony Hopkins last year, the tax prep software company is back with a teaser for a three-part series of ads showing Humpty Dumpty falling off a wall while doing his taxes.

Mr. Clean

Consumer goods conglomerate Procter & Gamble has several commercial spots planned for its myriad brands during this year's big game. The first teaser is for Mr. Clean, and it features that brand's iconic mascot flirting with a woman along with the tagline: "This Super Bowl, Mr. Clean gets dirty."

More to come!