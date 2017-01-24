drug pricesMartin Shkreli Just Went to War Against the Pharmaceutical Industry
Martin Shkreli, former chief executive officer for Turing Pharmaceuticals AG.
Donald TrumpWhat Donald Trump Told America’s Biggest Automakers
President Trump Meets With Key Automobile Industry Leaders
Most Powerful WomenWhy This Is Already a Record-Setting Oscars Season for Women
Actress Viola Davis attends the Build Series to discuss the film 'Fences' at Build Studio on January 17, 2017 in New York City.
PointCloudMicrosoft Tapped This Exec To Help its $26 Billion LinkedIn Bet Pay Off
Sean Spicer Holds Daily Press Briefing At The White House
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer speaks during a daily briefing at the White House on Jan. 23, 2017. Alex Wong—Getty Images
White House

Sean Spicer Says the White House May Investigate False Claim for Voter Fraud

Katie Reilly
7:54 PM UTC

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer doubled down Tuesday on Donald Trump's false claim that he only lost the popular vote in the 2016 presidential election because 3 to 5 million people voted illegally.

"The president does believe that," Spicer said at a White House press briefing Tuesday afternoon, when asked to confirm Trump's beliefs on the matter. "He continues to maintain that belief, based on studies and evidence that people have presented to him."

There's absolutely no evidence at all showing that there was widespread illegal voting in the 2016 election, despite Trump's insistence that were was.

Asked what specific evidence Spicer was referring to, he declined to be more specific.

"[Trump is] very comfortable with his win," Spicer said. "This has been a longstanding belief that he maintains."

At a meeting with lawmakers on Monday, Trump falsely claimed that he lost the popular vote because 3 to 5 million undocumented immigrants had voted in the election. Trump has been making the claim since November, arguing without any evidence that illegal voting was the reason he lost the popular vote to Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. She received over 2.8 million more votes than Trump.

Asked if the White House plans to open an investigation into the supposed voter fraud, Spicer said, "Maybe we will."

"We're here on day two," Spicer added. "I think let's not pre-judge what we're going to do."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE