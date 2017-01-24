Sean Spicer Says the White House May Investigate False Claim for Voter Fraud

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer doubled down Tuesday on Donald Trump's false claim that he only lost the popular vote in the 2016 presidential election because 3 to 5 million people voted illegally.

"The president does believe that," Spicer said at a White House press briefing Tuesday afternoon, when asked to confirm Trump's beliefs on the matter. "He continues to maintain that belief, based on studies and evidence that people have presented to him."

There's absolutely no evidence at all showing that there was widespread illegal voting in the 2016 election, despite Trump's insistence that were was.

Asked what specific evidence Spicer was referring to, he declined to be more specific.

"[Trump is] very comfortable with his win," Spicer said. "This has been a longstanding belief that he maintains."

At a meeting with lawmakers on Monday, Trump falsely claimed that he lost the popular vote because 3 to 5 million undocumented immigrants had voted in the election. Trump has been making the claim since November , arguing without any evidence that illegal voting was the reason he lost the popular vote to Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. She received over 2.8 million more votes than Trump.

Asked if the White House plans to open an investigation into the supposed voter fraud, Spicer said, "Maybe we will."

"We're here on day two," Spicer added. "I think let's not pre-judge what we're going to do."