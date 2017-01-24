How To Have a Tough Conversation About Race

On Point

The Secret Service settles a long-standing racial discrimination suit

The class action lawsuit, which dates from 2000, was brought by 100 black Secret Service agents who alleged that the agency had “fostered a racist culture,” while routinely promoting white agents over more qualified African American candidates. While the agency admits no wrongdoing, lump-sum payments to some of the plaintiffs are as high as $300,000. The details of the suit paint a picture of entrenched, if casual, racism; white agents made racist jokes, even using slurs to refer to black foreign dignitaries.

Washington Post

SCOTUS to Texas on voting rights: The decision still stands

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal by Texas that would revive a strict, voter-identification requirement that a lower court determined had a discriminatory effect on black and Hispanic voters. The 2011 decision further directed the state’s lower court to find a way to remedy the statute’s discriminatory elements. The law, passed by a Republican-led legislature and signed by a Republican governor, was challenged by the Obama Justice Department and numerous civil rights groups.

Reuters

Worried students reunite with family in Mexico, preparing for possible deportation

ABC News and the Associated Press profiles a handful of the hundreds of thousands of young people who were protected from deportation by the Obama administration’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA program, which gave work and student permits to immigrants who came to the U.S. as kids and who were living in the country illegally. Recently, some DACA recipients, many of them college students, traveled legally back to Mexico for the first time for emotional reunions with family, and to prepare themselves for an uncertain future.

ABC News

President Trump moves forward on the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines

Trump signed executive orders to expedite approval of the Dakota Access Pipeline and the Keystone Pipeline, the full texts of which have not yet been made public. Trump also signed a notice saying that all the materials used in the construction of the pipelines were to be fabricated in the U.S., though it is currently unclear how that particular provision would work. Former President Barack Obama had stopped work on both projects in part because of environmental concerns.

Time

Republicans seek to criminalize peaceful protests in eight states

Lawmakers in eight states are seeking new legislation that will make it illegal for protestors to peacefully gather; North Dakota has added a provision that would allow a motorist to run over a protestor who is blocking a road, street or highway—as long as it is done “unintentionally.” It’s hard to determine how all of this will square with the First Amendment, but Diversity Inc. has a detailed look at the eight proposals. The other states are Iowa, Michigan, Washington, Minnesota, Colorado, Virginia and Indiana.

Diversity Inc