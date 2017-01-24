Imagine the U.S. president tweeting about your breakup.

It happened to Kristen Stewart. The actress, who will host Saturday Night Live on Feb. 4, says President Donald Trump was pretty vocal about her public breakup from then-boyfriend and Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson. Trump was, of course, just a TV celebrity and business person at the time.

“He was really obsessed with me, which was f***ing crazy. Like what? I can’t even understand it,” Stewart told Variety in Park City, Utah, during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 20. “It’s such far-out concept that I don’t want to believe that actually is happening. It’s insane.”

She wasn’t kidding. In 2012, the 45th president sent out a series of five tweets claiming Stewart cheated “like a dog” and advising Pattinson to “be smart.”

Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again--just watch. He can do much better! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2012

Lots of response to my Pattinson/Kristen Stewart reunion. She will cheat again--100 certain--am I ever wrong? - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2012

Everyone knows I am right that Robert Pattinson should dump Kristen Stewart. In a couple of years, he will thank me. Be smart, Robert. - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2012

He followed up a few weeks later with tweets to reiterate his stance on the celebrity relationship, adding Stewart “will cheat on him again.”

Robert Pattinson is putting on a good face for the release of Twilight. He took my advice on Kristen Stewart...I hope! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2012

After Friday’s Twilight release, I hope Robert Pattinson will not be seen in public with Kristen--she will cheat on him again! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2012

Though Trump has become known for his inflammatory tweets , it’s odd he felt so strongly about Stewart’s relationship status. Perhaps he was just a really big Twilight fan, too?