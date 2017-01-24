Cards Against Humanity Is Trying to Recruit Barack Obama as CEO

Cards Against Humanity is looking for a new CEO -- specifically, Barack Obama.

The makers of the popular card game, whose stream of witty and irreverent stunts includes digging a massive hole for no reason and raising prices on Black Friday , posted a fake job listing this week in both the Chicago Tribune and on Craigslist . The company says it’s looking for a new CEO who has “minimum eight years experience as President of the United States of America or equivalent nation,” among these requirements:

- Strong public speaking skills

- Steady disposition, remains cool under pressure

- Willing to inherit the consequences of eight years of irresponsible spending

- Excellent negotiator able to deal with stubborn opposition

- Experience hunting terrorist masterminds

- Strongly prefer the first black editor of Harvard Law Review

- Must currently hold a national approval rating of 57.2% or higher

- Passed comprehensive healthcare reform

- Natural born citizen of the United States

- Proficient in Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint

The job includes benefits such as “health/dental/vision insurance (while available)” and “access to office pantry with unlimited almonds.” (That last point was a reference to a report published last year that suggested Obama eats exactly seven almonds a night; he later set the record straight , saying he does not count the number of almonds he eats.)

While the offer sounds tempting, something tells us Obama won’t bite: when he and Michelle return from their post-presidency vacation on Richard Branson's island , they’ll be busy figuring out their next projects under the Obama Foundation, whose website launched Friday. Their first priority: the Obama Presidential Center on Chicago’s South Side, which will house the Obama presidential archives and serve as the headquarters of their foundation.