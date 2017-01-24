AT&T's former head of video content and advertising sales is suing the company for breach of contract and defamation over his firing in 2015 during the regulatory review of AT&T's $49 billion acquisition of DirecTV.

Lawyers for Aaron Slator argue in a 12-page lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County court on Tuesday that the former AT&T executive had been cleared in an investigation of allegedly racist text messages found on his phone by his executive assistant in 2013. AT&T fired Slator over the texts in 2015 after another executive assistant filed suit discrimination and harrassment.

"AT&T told Mr. Slator that they had thoroughly investigated the 2013 situation, and promised him that his job was secure," Slator's lawyer, Patricia Glaser of Glaser Weil, said in a statement. "Then almost two years later, with no new evidence or allegations and without investigating the matter, AT&T unceremoniously fired Mr. Slator."

Get Data Sheet , Fortune's technology newsletter.

AT&T ( t ) on Tuesday defended its decision to fire Slator. "Diversity and inclusion are important core values to us," the company said in a statement. "We stand behind our decision to terminate Mr. Slator and are confident that his baseless allegations will ultimately be rejected."

Slator had headed up content acquisition and advertising for AT&T's cable TV, broadband Internet, and wireless Internet services, and his firing made headlines around the country. Slator was also working on the DirecTV acquisition, which was approved by the Federal Communications Commission and completed in 2015.

According to the lawsuit, Slator's executive assistant in 2013 filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that alleged rampant racial discrimination by AT&T executives including Slator. The complaint included the charge that the assistant had found racist text messages on Slator's phone. But an internal investigation by AT&T found no discrimination, the lawsuit says.

Slator claims he offered to resign but was assured by several AT&T superiors that such a move was unnecessary. He completed advisory training with an equal employment opportunity consultant in 2014.

But the allegation resurfaced in a lawsuit filed in 2015 by another executive assistant. At the same time, while federal regulators reviewed the DirecTV deal, AT&T was sued by a unit of Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios for allegedly discriminating against African-American-owned media companies.

"AT&T was now under intense public and regulatory scrutiny for one of its biggest mergers (DirecTV) and it needed someone to blame and unfortunately that was Mr. Slator," Slator's lawyer said on Tuesday.

The executive assistant claims were later dismissed by a California Superior Court judge, months after Slator had been fired.