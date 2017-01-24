Amazon Throws Speakeasy Events to Market Its New Prohibition Era Series

(L) Christina Ricci playing Zelda Fitzgerald and David Hoflin playing F. Scott Fitzgerald in "Z: The Beginning of Everything" on July 22, 2016 in New York City.

(L) Christina Ricci playing Zelda Fitzgerald and David Hoflin playing F. Scott Fitzgerald in "Z: The Beginning of Everything" on July 22, 2016 in New York City. Photograph by Steve Sands—GC Images/Getty Images

The point of any good period drama is to transport its viewers to another time. Amazon aims to do just that—in real life—as part of the e-commerce giant's marketing campaign for its new streaming mini-series about 1920s socialite, writer, and muse Zelda Fitzgerald.

The new mini-series, called Z: The Beginning of Everything , will be available for Amazon Prime streaming subscribers starting Jan. 27 and follows the early days of Fitzgerald's famous marriage to The Great Gatsby novelist F. Scott Fitzgerald. Christina Ricci stars as the titular figure and the actress is also an executive producer.

To promote the Amazon original show, two New York City bars with decidedly old-school vibes will evoke the Roaring Twenties with a series of open bar events in the days leading up to Z 's premiere on Friday. Eater reports that the two Manhattan bars—The Back Room, on Norfolk St., and The Raines Law Room, on West 17th St.—are already styled as old-fashioned "speakeasies," but Amazon will double down on that theme with further decorations, period-attired bartenders, and live jazz bands.

The events will also feature a special list of 1920s-themed cocktails with names such as "Zelda's Memoir" and "Fitzgerald Fast Car." Eater notes that The Back Room will host two of the promotional events (Jan. 25, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Jan. 26, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.), while The Raines Law Room will host one event on Jan. 26, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., the day before the mini-series debuts on Amazon Prime.

Amazon continues to roll out more original TV series and feature films, as the company's streaming arm looks to compete with rivals such as Netflix for online subscribers while also challenging traditional TV and film studios. Amazon has produced several popular and critically-acclaimed shows and movies, such as the award-winning series Transparent and Mozart in the Jungle. The company also just scored its first-ever Academy Award nominations on Tuesday morning, including a Best Picture nod for Manchester by the Sea , a theatrical release that Amazon produced.