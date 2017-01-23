On Point

Study: Black women more likely to die of cervical cancer than white women in the U.S.

The new study, published today in the journal Cancer , showed that more women of all ethnicities are dying from the disease than previously thought, but the racial disparity is significantly worse: The mortality rate for black women is 10.1 per 100,000. For white women, it is 4.7 per 100,000. This rate for black women is now on par with some women in emerging economies in Sub-Saharan Africa. Experts worry that changes in the Affordable Care Act and cutbacks to Planned Parenthood will put more low-income women at risk for what should be a preventable illness and death.

New York Times

The lack of diversity in AI is going to be a problem, y’all

Joi Ito, the director of MIT Media Labs, framed the issue on a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos: Most AI engineers come from similar backgrounds, which is leading to alarming blind spots in programming. One of his African American researchers discovered, for example, that there are no dark faces in the core libraries that many AI products draw from. The unintended consequence? The face of a dark-skinned person would not be recognized by an AI system.

Computer Weekly

Tackling resistance to diversity and inclusion at law firms

A review of a new book by Kathleen Nalty called “Going ‘All-In’ on Diversity and Inclusion,” takes aim at law firms, and makes the case that everybody needs to get on board if they want to budge the industry's dismal retention numbers. Nalty directly addresses the most oft-heard objections to diversity initiatives: An unproven return on investment (false); I did it my way, what about them? (meritocracy bias); I’m white, why do I have to care about this? (really?) But clearly there’s a culture barrier in big law: “I can’t go back to my firm wagging my finger [about D+I] because my partners will just turn around and give me a different finger,” one partner is quoted.

[bs-link link="http://abovethelaw.com/2017/01/if-i-wag-my-finger-about-diversity-and-inclusion-my-law-firm-partners-will-give-me-a-different-finger/" source="Above The Law Blog]

Architect David Adjaye calls out his profession for its lack of gender parity

Adjaye spoke to design magazine Dezeen from the Interior Design Show in Toronto, a city which had hosted its own high profile Women’s March on Saturday. "I find it exhausting that women are still fighting for gender parity," he said. "I find it embarrassing to be really honest." He specifically called out the architecture and design professions for failing to address the issue. "I don't think we're leading it at all." Adjaye also says that his recently completed the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, which began eight years ago, wouldn’t be possible in today’s political climate.

Dezeen