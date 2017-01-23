Here’s How to Get Free Burgers at Shake Shack Through February

In this photo illustration a cheeseburger and drink is served up at a Shake Shack restaurant on January 28, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois.

What New Year's resolutions?

Shake Shack will give away free burgers to customers who download the chain's app through the end of February, the company announced on Monday. To get a free single ShackBurger, guests have to download the burger chain's new Shack App, create an account, and enter the code "shackappy" when they check out. Customers can redeem the promo code at any U.S. location, excluding airports, stadiums, and ballparks.

The free burger coupons are available to customers until Feb. 28, for those of us committed to sticking to those resolutions at least in the month of January.

Shake Shack's new promotion is catching up with other fast food chains, which have found success through mobile ordering in recent years. The app allows customers to order online and pick up their food without waiting in long lines.