New Samsung S7 Worldwide Unveiling
BARCELONA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 21: President of Mobile Communications Business of Samsung DJ Koh presents the new Samsung Galaxy S7 and Samsung Galaxy S7 edge on February 21, 2016 in Barcelona, Spain. The annual Mobile World Congress will start tomorrow February 22 hosting some of the world's largst communication companies, with many unveiling their last phones and gadgets. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images) Photograph by David Ramos — Getty Images
Samsung

Samsung Won’t Unveil Galaxy S8 Smartphone at Big Mobile Trade Show

Reuters
Updated: 2:32 PM UTC

Tech giant Samsung Electronics said on Monday it will not unveil its Galaxy S8 smartphone at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) trade show this year, suggesting the flagship model's launch may be later in the year than its 2016 version.

Samsung mobile chief Koh Dong-jin said the phone would not get a launch event at the MWC event in Barcelona, which begins on Feb. 27, unlike the previous Galaxy S smartphones.

Koh did not comment on when the company planned to launch the new handset, the first premium model Samsung is due to release since the failure of its Note 7 flagship device in October over safety issues.

The firm showed off the Galaxy S7 on the sidelines of MWC in February 2016, and started selling the phones in March.

